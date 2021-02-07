Open Menu

Outdoor kitchen sealed deal for Bobby Flay in Los Angeles

Celebrity chef bought home for $7.6M

Feb.February 07, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Bobby Flay and the home (Photos via Getty/The Society Group)

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay spent the last few months looking at a Midcentury Modern–inspired home in Los Angeles, but it was missing something he dreamed of: a chef-worthy outdoor kitchen.

The owners of the home happened to be designers. They agreed to work with Flay to build an outdoor kitchen to Flay’s specifications, including a pizza oven and an Argentinian-style grill.

That sealed the deal: Flay bought the home, on Rising Glen Road in the hills above Sunset Boulevard, for $7.6 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sellers, Michael and Arya Martin, designed and built the 5,800-square-foot home. They run the design-and-build firm OSKLO.

The boxy house has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a largely open floor plan. It was recently featured in Architectural Digest.

The Midcentury Modern inspiration is clear in the built-in floating shelves and interior glass atrium. Each of the four bedrooms opens to a private terrace and pathway connecting to the rear of the home.

The small, fenced-in back yard centers on a patio area and the pool. There are lawns, sculptures and landscaped trees.

L.A.’s residential market, particularly the top end, remains hot nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Flay’s Bold Food is feuding with its Manhattan landlord over back rent. The company vacated an office space in June without paying back or future rent, claiming that the coronavirus pandemic “destroyed Bold Food’s ability to operate and earn revenue.”

A judge sided with the company’s landlord in December. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

