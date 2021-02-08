Open Menu

NY Senate to pass housing discrimination bills

Undercover testing, stiffer fines are among proposals

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sen. Anna Kaplan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; iStock)

Sen. Anna Kaplan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; iStock)

The New York state Senate is set to approve a series of bills aimed at tackling the pervasive problem of housing discrimination.

The legislative measures include stiffer penalties for violating fair housing laws, more hours of implicit bias training for real estate agents and an undercover testing program, Newsday reported.

The move was prompted by Newsday’s three-year investigation, “Long Island Divided,” which found widespread housing discrimination among real estate agents on the island. The publication found that brokers engaged in discriminatory behavior, such as steering non-white home shoppers to certain neighborhoods or requiring minority buyers — but not white ones — to get mortgage pre-approvals to see listings.

Read more

The Senate followed with its own probe, which culminated in a 97-page report last month outlining steps the industry should take — including undercover testing, increasing licensing fees for agents and raising penalties for Fair Housing Act violations — to more effectively combat discrimination. The legislation set to pass on Monday incorporates some of those recommendations.

There are laws on the books already to address housing discrimination, but those largely rely on self-monitoring. Measures like paired testing — in which people of different ethnic backgrounds and similar financial profiles pose as home shoppers to see if agents are complying with fair housing laws — are intended to hold the real estate industry accountable, according to the bill’s sponsor.

“At the hearings, we heard from a lot of brokers and it became obvious some of them were not aware of what they were doing [wrong],” said Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat representing North Hempstead. “This [bill] will allow us to see how we are progressing.”

Once approved by the Senate, the bills will be sent to the Assembly for consideration. [Newsday] — Akiko Matsuda




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hamptons-weeklyhousing discriminationHousing Marketlong islandResidential Real Estatetristate-weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    212 Columbia Heights (Leslie J. Garfield)
    Financier lists Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $18M
    Financier lists Brooklyn Heights townhouse for $18M
    Former Douglas Elliman executive Carolyn Sebba with Elegran founder and CEO Michael Rossi. (Elegran, SHVO)
    Elegran launches new development sales division with ex-Elliman exec at helm
    Elegran launches new development sales division with ex-Elliman exec at helm
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
    Signed contracts spike in Manhattan and Brooklyn in January
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    Bank of America puts $10B toward affordable homeownership
    The lack of inventory has caused prices to skyrocket. (Getty)
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    Suburban home inventory is depleted, but demand rages
    432 Park Avenue (Getty)
    432 Park tenants plagued by creaks, leaks and design flaws
    432 Park tenants plagued by creaks, leaks and design flaws
    Photo illustration of Taylor Spellman (Discovery+, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Interior designer Taylor Spellman launches show on Discovery+
    Housing Expert Shaun Donovan on his Bid for NYC Mayor
    Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
    Shaun Donovan can do housing. Can he do politics?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.