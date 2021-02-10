Open Menu

Trump argues to live in Mar-a-Lago — as an employee

Town council takes up issue following residents’ complaints

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Photo illustration of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (iStock, Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD)

Former President Donald Trump has a new job.

As president of his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump meets the definition of a “bona fide” employee, Trump attorney John Marion told officials in Palm Beach on Tuesday. The statement follows complaints from local residents who argue Trump shouldn’t be allowed to live there permanently because of zoning rules, Bloomberg reported.

“He is very active on the property,” Marion told the town council. “This guy, as he wanders the property, is like the mayor of Mar-a-Lago.”

Employees, unlike guests, are allowed to live on the premises.

The council is scheduled to revisit the issue in April, but there doesn’t seem to be much pushback.

The town council’s attorney, John “Skip” Randolph, has advised the body to allow Trump’s stay. The council president, Maggie Zeidman, said she didn’t see anything that should prevent Trump from living in his owner suite.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka is similarly making moves to relocate to Florida. She and husband Jared Kushner will be renting a luxury condo at developer Alex Sapir’s Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside.

The New York Post reported last month that Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were house hunting 20 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, in Jupiter. And Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump is thought to be looking for a Miami apartment, Business Insider reported.
[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateDonald TrumpReal Estate and Politics

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.