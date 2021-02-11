Open Menu

Corcoran launches first international franchise in British Virgin Islands

30-person Oil Nut Bay Properties to be renamed Corcoran BVI

National /
Feb.February 11, 2021 06:35 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David V. Johnson and Corcoran CEO Pamela Liebman. (Liebman ph: Marc Scrivo, Oil Nut Bay)

David V. Johnson and Corcoran CEO Pamela Liebman. (Liebman ph: Marc Scrivo, Oil Nut Bay)

 

The Corcoran Group is going international with its first franchise outside the United States.

The New York City firm will expand into the British Virgin Islands later this month, after inking a franchise deal with Oil Nut Bay Properties Ltd., which will be known as Corcoran BVI, it said Thursday.

David V. Johnson, a developer of luxury homes, will run the 30-agent affiliate. In 2016, Johnson’s company, Victor International, developed a resort in Oil Nut Bay, on the island of Virgin Gorda. The property has 88 luxury homes “built in harmony with nature,” according to a promotional video.

In a statement, Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman said the British Virgin Islands are among the most beautiful in the world, offering a “true oasis” as a second-home market.

A subsidiary of Realogy, the Corcoran Group has been franchising in luxury and second-home markets.

Its first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched early last year in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe. It now has 42 offices and nearly 1,500 agents and claims gross annual sales of $6.1 billion.
In November, Corcoran Global Living absorbed Los Angeles-based PLG Estates, which described its approach to real estate as “punk rock.”

Corcoran has also started franchises in Miami, Chicago and Hawaii, where it struck a deal with a 250-agent firm, Elite Pacific Properties, that was renamed Corcoran Pacific Properties.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CorcoranfranchiseResidential Brokeragesecond homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    49 East 10th Street and Barbara Corcoran (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
    Corcoran to shut down office in building partly owned by Barbara Corcoran
    Corcoran to shut down office in building partly owned by Barbara Corcoran
    Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman (Credit: Corcoran, Getty Images)
    Welcome to Queens: Corcoran opens first borough outpost
    Welcome to Queens: Corcoran opens first borough outpost
    Corcoran CEO & President Pamela Liebman (Credit: iStock)
    Corcoran begins new lead-gen push via Facebook ads
    Corcoran begins new lead-gen push via Facebook ads
    Triplemint CEO David Walker with Carol Marrone and Owen Berkowitz (iStock)
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    From left: American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, Joshua Kushner, Richard LeFrak, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Miki Naftali and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Getty)
    Compass’ IPO means payday for these investors
    Compass’ IPO means payday for these investors
    Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman; Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens
    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games
    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games
    Some real estate agents have begun using social media app Parler, where experts worry they’ll bump shoulders with far-right extremists. (Illustration by Paul Dilakian)
    Toxic talk: Agents’ use of social media app Parler stirs concerns
    Toxic talk: Agents’ use of social media app Parler stirs concerns
    Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin
    The definitive guide to the Compass C-Suite
    The definitive guide to the Compass C-Suite
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.