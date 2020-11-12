Open Menu

Corcoran enters LA, absorbing “punk rock” brokerage

Corcoran Global Living adds PLG Estates and its 200 agents

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 12, 2020 04:41 PM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Mahon and Peter Lorimer
Michael Mahon of Corcoran and Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates

Corcoran Group has entered Los Angeles, continuing the brokerage’s California expansion that began at the beginning of the year.

Franchise affiliate Corcoran Global Living is absorbing Los Feliz-based PLG Estates, a brokerage headed by Peter Lorimer, the firm announced Thursday. He will lead the L.A. operations. On its website, PLG describes its approach to real estate as “punk rock.”

Michael Mahon, CEO of Corcoran Global Living, told The Real Deal the luxury brand now has 230 agents in L.A. and one consolidated office in Hollywood Hills. That includes PLG’s 200 agents; Corcoran recruited the others. Corcoran said it now has more than 1,000 affiliated real estate agents across 34 offices, with annual combined sales of nearly $5 billion.

The L.A. market is replete with large residential brokerages, including Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker — which like Corcoran is under Realogy’s brokerage group — Douglas Elliman and Compass. That is in addition to luxury firms like Westside Estate Agency, Hilton & Hyland, The Agency, Rodeo Realty and the Oppenheim Group.

Mahon vowed that Corcoran Global Living “will be in the top three by market share in L.A. by this time next year.” The brokerage’s L.A. district office managers are Nick Spirtos in Beverly Hills, and Tom Swanson and Sherry Sada for the L.A. beach cities, the firm said.

PLG Estates closed $70.7 million in on-market sales between Jan. 30 and July 30, according to data analyzed by The Real Deal. That would rank the firm 30th in market share for that time period in L.A. County.

Corcoran Global Living has been spreading out through the state this year, starting in San Francisco in February. That was followed by Contra Costa in late July, and Napa Valley in August.

PLG Estates is an interesting choice for Corcoran. In addition to its punk rock ethos, the company said, “We dance to the beat of our own drum whilst living on the bleeding edge of the industry.”

“The PLG style is exciting and vibrant,” Mahon said. “That’s our same style and approach.”

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Corcoran Global LivingCorcoran Group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Michael Mahon and Pamela Liebman

Corcoran affiliate adds another brokerage, this one in wine country

Corcoran affiliate adds another brokerage, this one in wine country
Corcoran Group CEO Pam Liebman (Photography by Sasha Maslov)

Corcoran absorbs Contra Costa brokerage in NorCal

Corcoran absorbs Contra Costa brokerage in NorCal
Michael Dell outed as buyer of NYC’s priciest-ever closed condo deal

Michael Dell outed as buyer of NYC’s priciest-ever closed condo deal

Michael Dell outed as buyer of NYC’s priciest-ever closed condo deal
Here are the shakeups in Realogy’s C-Suite

Here are the shakeups in Realogy’s C-Suite

Here are the shakeups in Realogy’s C-Suite
“Can you not?” Corcoran broker rejects LeBron James

“Can you not?” Corcoran broker rejects
LeBron James

“Can you not?” Corcoran broker rejects
LeBron James
WATCH: Liebman and Lorber duke it out at The Real Deal’s showcase and forum

WATCH: Liebman and Lorber duke it out at The Real Deal’s showcase and forum

WATCH: Liebman and Lorber duke it out at The Real Deal’s showcase and forum
Colorado Campus at 2041-2115 Colorado Avenue and Northwestern Mutual CEO John E. Schlifske

Northwestern Mutual picks up Santa Monica office campus for $116M

Northwestern Mutual picks up Santa Monica office campus for $116M
Michael Shabani of Crown and Russell Russell Gimelstob of Ascendant, and the building (Credit: Google Maps)

Crown Equity partnership sells Rodeo Drive building for $122M

Crown Equity partnership sells Rodeo Drive building for $122M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.