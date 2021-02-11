Open Menu

Fredrik Eklund reps himself in $7M Beverly Hills buy

“Million Dollar Listing” star and Elliman broker moved to LA in July 2019 to expand West Coast team

Feb.February 11, 2021 12:50 PM
TRD Staff
Fredrik Eklund and his Beverly Hills home (Getty, Redfin)

More than a year after moving to Los Angeles to expand his team, Douglas Elliman broker Fredrik Eklund has planted roots in Beverly Hills.

The “Million Dollar Listing” star and his husband Derek Kaplan paid over $7 million for a 5,700-square-foot home in the tony enclave, according to Dirt.com.

The home at 9573 Lania Lane was built in 2017 and sits on about a third of an acre. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home has a semi-open floor plan and amenities like a gym room, home theater and a pool.

Naturally, Eklund represented himself in the deal. Christine Martin and Samira Gores with the Agency represented the seller.

With Kaplan and their young twins, Eklund made a well-publicized move to L.A. in mid-2019, after many years as one of the top brokers in New York. Eklund’s shift was in part to oversee the expansion of the Eklund-Gomes team’s 64-person West Coast group. They also have a team in Miami.

Eklund and Kaplan first rented a home in Trousdale Estates and later moved into a 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion, where they have been living.

The L.A. luxury market tanked during the extended coronavirus lockdown in the spring, but bounced back once county health officials lifted restrictions on in-person home showings. Activity slowed in the fall, but that was because of low inventory. Condo sales, which Eklund had said he would focus in part on, have been up in recent months in L.A. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateFredrik EklundLA luxury real estate

