Actors and longtime partners Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman quietly bought a Clinton Hill brownstone last year, weeks before the pandemic hit.

The purchase closed in January 2020 for an undisclosed price, the New York Post reported. The property on Classon Avenue last changed hands in 2016, when the previous owner paid $2.2 million for the four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode.

The four-story home, which is configured as a two-family property, features views of the iconic New York City skyline and 11-foot ceilings. The dining room features tall casement windows, wainscoting and a chandelier. The galley-style kitchen adjoins the dining room, with stainless steel Viking appliances and recessed lighting. Custom white marble countertops and a marble backsplash pull the space together.

The stone theme continues to the bathroom, which is entirely encased in Carrara marble, down to the honeycomb floor tiles.

DeVito and Perlman, who separated in 2012 but are on amicable terms, also purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Los Angeles home in 2018, following the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion for $28 million in 2015. That property was back on the market in 2018 for more than triple that figure after attorney Stuart Liner and his wife, Stephanie, carried out extensive renovations.

