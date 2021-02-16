Open Menu

Valentine’s Day gives NYC restaurants much-needed boost

Sunday saw the smallest yearly decline in diners since Covid began. Guess why

New York /
Feb.February 16, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

New York City restaurants received a small gift from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Valentine’s Day after a terrible year for the industry.

The number of seated diners on Sunday was only 56 percent lower than it was the same Sunday a year ago — the smallest decline since restrictions began last March, according to OpenTable, which tracks 54,000 restaurants, Bloomberg reported.

However, most of the bump came from Valentine’s Day reservations and walk-ins. Last year, Valentine’s Day fell on a Friday.

Two weeks ago Cuomo announced that restaurants could open at 25 percent capacity. He had banned indoor dining in December.

Cuomo also extended closing times at bars and restaurants from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., which allowed for 9 p.m. seatings.

Still, not all restaurants were able to benefit from the return of indoor dining. Some said they did not feel comfortable servicing guests and others have already closed for good. About 4,000 restaurants in New York City have shut since the pandemic began 11 months ago.

Other restaurant owners worried about staff shortages and that they would not be able to make any money if they hired their employees back, according to Bloomberg.

[Bloomberg News] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirusRestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)
Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)
Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)
Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Biden's announcement extends the foreclosure moratorium until June. (Getty)
Biden to extend foreclosure moratorium, mortgage forbearance
Biden to extend foreclosure moratorium, mortgage forbearance
(iStock)
Vaccine rollout is shot in arm for CVS
Vaccine rollout is shot in arm for CVS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that bars and restaurants can stay open an hour later. (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
Indoor dining returns today — and can soon go later
Indoor dining returns today — and can soon go later
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Senior living facilities entice new residents with Covid vaccine
Senior living facilities entice new residents with Covid vaccine
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)
Mayor calls Cuomo’s office-to-resi plan “giveaway” to real estate
Mayor calls Cuomo’s office-to-resi plan “giveaway” to real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.