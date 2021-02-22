Open Menu

CNN’s Jeff Zucker sells UES pad to hedge funder for $15M

Billionaire haggles media titan down from $17.5M asking price

New York /
Feb.February 22, 2021 06:11 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Zucker, Michael Steinhardt and 32 East 64th Street. (Getty, Google Maps, Warburg Realty)

Jeff Zucker, Michael Steinhardt and 32 East 64th Street. (Getty, Google Maps, Warburg Realty)

 

CNN’s head honcho Jeff Zucker sold his five-bedroom Upper East Side apartment for $15.35 million to hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt and his wife, Judith.

Zucker sold the unit at The Verona co-op building at East 64th Street for a discount from his asking price of $17.5 million.

The renovated five-bedroom has a 38-foot wide living room, a private office and library, a chef’s kitchen with multiple dining areas and three working fireplaces.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported the sale but did not disclose the buyer or the price.

Zucker and his wife, Caryn, bought the apartment for $12.3 million in 2007, according to property records. The couple announced their separation in 2018. Caryn Zucker recently paid $8.4 million for a villa in Palm Beach.

The Verona is a 10-story building with only 20 units and views of Central Park.

Michael Steinhardt founded the hedge fund Steinhardt Partners and headed WisdomTree which focuses on exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. He is a prolific donor to Jewish philanthropies and co-founded Taglit-Birthright, which offers young adults a free 10-day trip to Israel.

Steinhardt’s purchase bucks an apparent trend: A number of hedge funders and private equity executives have purchased luxury homes in Palm Beach since the pandemic began. Earlier this month, private equity titan Scott Shleifer paid more than $120 million for the oceanfront mansion at 535 North County Road in Palm Beach, setting a record for residential sales in Florida.

But only a few well-known firms have relocated their entire operations to South Florida. Even the ones that are planning to move their headquarters to South Florida, such as Paul Singer’s Elliott Capital, are keeping offices in New York, according to the New York Times.

Steinhardt was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women who worked at Jewish organizations where he donated money, the New York Times reported in 2019. He has denied the allegations, though he did apologize for “inappropriate” remarks in conversations with members of the NYU community.

The university decided to keep his name on the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, which rechristened the school in exchange for a $10 million donation he and his wife made in 2001.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Manhattanupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Philip Falcone with his wife Lisa Marie Falcone and their Manhattan home. (Getty, Christie's Real Estate)
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    Hedge funder Philip Falcone may lose UES, Hamptons homes
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Price cuts spur deals as glut of luxury homes lingers
    Price cuts spur deals as glut of luxury homes lingers
    Photo illustration of HFZ chairman Ziel Feldman (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Storage Wars: HFZ Capital battles to save tenants’ stuff from auction
    Storage Wars: HFZ Capital battles to save tenants’ stuff from auction
    2020 was strong for townhouse sales in New York City. (Getty)
    2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
    2021 poised to be good year for townhouse sales
    The property on 73rd Street formerly owned by Grace Kelly. (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Grace Kelly’s former Upper East Side mansion returning to market
    Grace Kelly’s former Upper East Side mansion returning to market
    From left: 410 Tenth Avenue, 100 Park Avenue, a rendering of 230 East 20th Street, a rendering of 30 Morningside Drive, SL Green's Marc Holliday (Photos via Google Maps, Getty, Gramercy Square, 30 Morningside Drive/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for TRD) 
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in January
    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in January
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These NYC neighborhoods lost housing in the past decade
    These NYC neighborhoods lost housing in the past decade
    Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (right). Inset (clockwise): TF Cornerstone’s Frederick Elghanayan, Vornado’s Steven Roth, LIVWRK’s Asher Abehsera, Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt, and George Comfort & Sons’ Peter Duncan (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    As flex-office space contracts, Industrious grows NYC footprint
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.