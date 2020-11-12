Open Menu

This just in: CNN chief’s ex-wife pays $8M for Palm Beach home

Retired healthcare exec sold the house

Nov.November 12, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Caryn Zucker and 167 Seabreeze Ave (Credit: Google Maps)

Caryn Zucker, the ex-wife of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, paid $8.4 million for a villa in Palm Beach.

Property records show healthcare executive Philip Carter and his wife, Julia, sold the 7,021-square-foot house at 167 Seabreeze Avenue.

The home, built in 2002, has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a pool and three-car garage. It was listed for $11.5 million and later reduced to about $10.5 million.

Nick Grodzicki of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. Jim McCann with Premier Estate Properties represented the seller.

The two-story, Mediterranean-style house sits on nearly half an acre, and features covered loggias, gardens, a first-floor master suite, cabana, gym, and two family rooms.

The Carters paid $6.2 million for the property in 2011. Philip Carter was president and CEO of the home medical equipment company Rotech Healthcare until he stepped down from those roles at the end of 2012.

Jeff and Caryn Zucker announced their separation in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. Jeff Zucker is a Homestead native, and he attended North Miami Senior High School. He’s currently chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports, and has been president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Earlier this year, Zucker listed the Lenox Hill apartment in New York City that he shared with his ex-wife for $17 million.

Recent closings in Palm Beach include the $10.8 million sale of a condo at Via Flagler by The Breakers, which sold to a discount supermarket magnate.

Beverage tycoon Stephen Levin and his wife, Petra, recently closed on two adjacent townhouses at 237-239 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach for about $14 million.





    Palm Beach

