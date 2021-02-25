Open Menu

Making Lemonade: Don Lemon breaks even on Harlem condo sale

CNN anchor bought the unit for just under $1.5M in 2013

New York /
Feb.February 25, 2021 06:01 PM
By Erin Hudson
Don Lemon and Tim Malone with their apartment at 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Something is better than nothing, particularly after the year Manhattan’s residential real estate market had in 2020.

CNN anchor Don Lemon sold his two-bedroom condo in Harlem for around $1.53 million, according to Douglas Elliman. The sale closed on Thursday, with Lemon coming out slightly ahead; the final sale price was about $42,000 above what he paid for it in 2013.

Lemon bought the 1,404-square-foot apartment at 2280 Frederick Douglass Boulevard for about $1.49 million in 2013. He converted it from a three-bedroom into a two-bed with an open concept living room and chef’s kitchen. He lived there with his fiancé, Elliman broker Tim Malone, who handled the sale on his partner’s behalf.

When Malone initially listed the unit for $1.75 million last February, it was a different world. At the time, he said the couple wanted to try living in a new neighborhood and were looking for something closer to CNN’s studios at 30 Hudson Yards.

A few weeks later, the pandemic triggered a lockdown of nonessential services that banned showings. But Malone kept the listing live, ultimately dropping the price twice — first in August and again in October — to a final ask of $1.55 million before the unit went into contract.

“They are excited to create a new space together,” said a spokesperson for Elliman, noting that the couple is looking for a larger apartment now that they spend more time at home.

It’s unclear whether the couple have a new spot in mind. Lemon and Malone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lemon also owns a five-bedroom house in Sag Harbor, which he bought for $3.1 million in 2016.




    Celebrity Real EstateharlemResidential Real Estate

