A Gramercy Park penthouse was love at first sight for Grindr founder Joel Simkhai, according to the New York Post.

Simkhai, who sold his dating app in 2018 for around $245 million, bought the unit at 215 East 19th Street, which was asking $29.5 million, a mere 30 days after it hit the market, the newspaper reported.

The story was unsourced but did name the listing broker, Douglas Elliman’s Richard Steinberg.

Last year, Simkhai listed his Los Angeles home, at 7100 La Presa Drive, for $9.95 million, three years after buying it for $10.5 million. He also owns a Hollywood Hills home, which he purchased for $13 million.

The 7,000-square-foot Gramercy apartment comes with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a 5,680-square-foot, private, landscaped roof terrace with panoramic city views.

The garden also features an outdoor kitchen, a lounge and room for a pool. Inside, there’s a great room with 18-foot ceilings and glass windows and an open chef’s kitchen.

Building amenities include access to the Gramercy Club, which features a gym, spa, pool, residents’ lounge, dining room, playroom and “tween” room.

Simkhai departed as Grindr CEO after Chinese tech firm Kunlun Group completed its acquisition of the gay dating app, which at the time had 3.8 million daily users.

[NYP] — Sasha Jones