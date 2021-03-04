Open Menu

Jimmy Fallon lists Gramercy Park penthouse for $15M

Quirky, kid-friendly apartment was assembled from four units

Mar.March 04, 2021 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Jimmy Fallon and Nanvy Juvonen with their penthouse at 34 Gramercy Park East (Photos via Getty/Sotheby's Jeremy V. Stein and Debbie Korb)

Jimmy Fallon is saying goodbye to New York City — or at least, the eclectic New York City apartment he and his family have called home for more than a decade.

The host of “The Tonight Show” and his wife, film producer Nancy Juvonen, are listing their penthouse at 34 Gramercy Park East for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom pad spans nearly 5,000 square feet and was assembled over the course of several years by combining four apartments.

The couple thoroughly personalized the sprawling unit, adding vintage wallpaper that Juvoven sourced from stores around the city, a vintage bar in a room they call the saloon and artwork from friends and family (including Drew Barrymore). A door in the pantry leads to a hidden playroom, and a room in a restored turret is designed to look like the inside of a tree.

“My design rule is that as soon as someone tells me what something is supposed to be, I start going in the opposite direction,” Juvoven told the publication.

That’s not always the best resale strategy, especially in Manhattan’s choppy (but recovering) luxury market. The listing itself, by Sotheby’s International Realty, calls the space an “unparalleled and unique offering,” but brokers Jeremy V. Stein and Debbie Korb told the Journal it could be reconfigured to suit a buyer’s tastes.

As for the comedian and his wife, they’re joining the wave of New Yorkers who’ve ditched the city during the pandemic, and plan to make their home base on Long Island in Sagaponack, where they’ve owned a home for a decade. [WSJ] — Amy Plitt




