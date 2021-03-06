Open Menu

Sands Corp. leaving Las Vegas in $6B sale of properties

Company formerly run by the late Sheldon Adelson is pivoting to Asia

National Weekend Edition /
Mar.March 06, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Venetian and The Palazzo in Las Vegas. (Getty, The Venetian)

The Venetian and The Palazzo in Las Vegas. (Getty, The Venetian)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is leaving Las Vegas and aiming for Asia.

The company that had been run by Sheldon Adelson until death in January has agreed to sell the Venetian casino and resort and two other Vegas properties for $6.25 billion.

The buyer is Apollo Global Management, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apollo partner Alex van Hoek said the move “underscores our conviction in a strong recovery for Las Vegas,” and the global hospitality and gambling business as a whole, according to the report. The hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic, although strong gains last month put share prices of publicly traded hotel companies back up to pre-Covid levels.

In addition to the opulent Venetian, the other two properties sold were the luxury casino and resort Palazzo, and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Sands Corp. plans to keep its headquarters in Vegas, and executives have said the company has considered expansions in New York and Texas.

But it is pivoting its business to Asia, planning to invest more heavily in its Singapore and Macau properties. Those two places accounted for 85 percent of its revenue as of 2019, the report showed.

The company had been soliciting offers for its Vegas properties at least as early as October 2020, three months before its founder, Adelson, died at 87.

Sands Corp. paused dividends last year amid the pandemic; the sale to Apollo might lead the company to pay some of the proceeds to shareholders, a Jefferies analyst told the Journal.

The Vegas tourism industry, meanwhile, is heavily dependent on foot traffic and many casino and hotel operators are feeling the financial pressure of Covid. Some operators came up with incentive packages to draw foot traffic to their properties but gambling revenue dropped 31 percent from 2019 to 2020, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Apollo global managementLas VegasSheldon Adelson

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Sheldon Adelson and the Venetian in Las Vegas (Gettty)
Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson dies at 87
Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson dies at 87
George Marcus, Sheldon Adelson and Stephen Schwarzman (Marcus & Millichap, Getty)
Here’s where real estate leaders put their money in 2020 election cycle
Here’s where real estate leaders put their money in 2020 election cycle
Sheldon Adelson and the Venetian (Getty, The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas)
Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)
Sheldon Adelson is leaving Las Vegas (maybe)
The Real Deal plunged into FEC filings and created a searchable table with the biggest contributors in the industry (iStock)
See where real estate is writing checks with TRD’s political donations tool
See where real estate is writing checks with TRD’s political donations tool
MGM CEO William Hornbuckle and the Bellagio resort
MGM, desperate for cash, launches “Work From Vegas” program
MGM, desperate for cash, launches “Work From Vegas” program
(iStock)
Las Vegas casinos reopen for socially distanced gambling
Las Vegas casinos reopen for socially distanced gambling
Tutor Perini's Ronald Tutor and Apollo's Leon Black (Credit: (Perini by Brian To/FilmMagic)
Acquisition talks for Tutor Perini dropped because of “volatile market conditions”
Acquisition talks for Tutor Perini dropped because of “volatile market conditions”
Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas (Credit: Wynn; Nadavspi~commonswiki via Wikipedia Commons)
Wynn, MGM close Las Vegas casinos over coronavirus concerns
Wynn, MGM close Las Vegas casinos over coronavirus concerns
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.