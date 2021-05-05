Open Menu

Untangling Manhattan’s myriad market reports

TRD analyzed the variations in housing figures provided by top brokerages

New York /
May.May 05, 2021 08:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Analyzing Manhattan Housing Market Reports

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro, the one-stop real estate terminal that provides you with all the data and market information you need in one single location. Arriving summer 2021.

Mind the gap? Each quarter brings reports from brokerages tracking Manhattan’s residential market — and each quarter there are unexplained gaps in those figures, painting a sometimes murky picture of the housing market.

In an attempt to reconcile some of these differences, The Real Deal analyzed the first quarter Manhattan market reports from the city’s top residential brokerages. To account for outliers and provide a more middle-of-the-road view, we introduced an aggregate figure across key metrics by averaging the numbers provided.

There was a consensus among the reports that the Manhattan housing market is inching towards equilibrium thanks to a combination of declining prices and rising sales volume. But, there were some wide variations in the numbers.

“They’ve never been consistent,” Jonathan Miller, head of appraisal firm Miller Samuel, said of the differences between the market reports. Miller, whose firm has worked on Douglas Elliman’s reports for decades, said that Elliman’s data, for example, includes sales by its brokers that have not yet appeared in property records. While this practice makes Elliman’s figures more accurate, it also makes it impossible to have uniformity across the reports.

The aggregate number for the average price per square foot in Manhattan, for example, was at $1,389, with figures ranging from Serhant’s $1,290 to the Corcoran Group’s $1,524. The gap between the lowest and highest figures, which amounts to $234, represents a difference of 15.3 percent. Meanwhile, the aggregate number for the average price of a Manhattan apartment was at $1,717,892, with the gap between the lowest and highest figures at 9.4 percent.

Still, some metrics are more consistent than most. The aggregate median price in Manhattan was at $1,075,000 and two firms — Elliman and Serhant — had the same figure.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real EstateTRD Pro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    As the economy rebounds, rental prices are following suit. With the eviction ban recently overturned, that spells trouble for tenants who are struggling to make ends meet. (iStock)
    Rents rise across country as economy rebounds
    Rents rise across country as economy rebounds
    Howard Lorber (iStock, Getty)
    Elliman reports $14M quarterly profit, 65% revenue jump
    Elliman reports $14M quarterly profit, 65% revenue jump
    Judith Nathan, Rudy Giuliani and 353 Lopers Path in Water Mill (Getty, Google Maps)
    Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
    Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife sells Hampton home for $5M
    Of the 110 metro areas with at least half a million people, 29 saw losses in 2020. (iStock)
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
    Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
    Renters prepare for eviction crisis as aid is held up
    40 Meadow Lane, Nir Meir and Robert Kraft (Google Maps, HFZ, Getty)
    Patriots owner Robert Kraft buys Nir Meir’s Hamptons home for $43M
    Patriots owner Robert Kraft buys Nir Meir’s Hamptons home for $43M
    Lisa and Todd Sheppard with Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Team Shep, Getty)
    Compass hit with another lawsuit from former agents
    Compass hit with another lawsuit from former agents
    168 Plymouth Street (Alloy)
    Brooklyn nets $125M in signed luxury contracts
    Brooklyn nets $125M in signed luxury contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.