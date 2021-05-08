Open Menu

Mark Zuckerberg nearly doubles Hawaii real estate holdings

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, bought 600 acres on Kauai

National Weekend Edition
May.May 08, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan (Getty, iStock)

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan now own just over two square miles of pristine land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

In March, the couple spent $53 million on 600 acres of land, according to Mansion Global. They bought around 700 acres of land on the island in 2014 for more than $100 million.

They purchased the property on the island’s northeastern side from the local conservation group Waioli Corporation in three separate transactions.

Zuckerberg and Chan said in a statement regarding the sale that they are “mindful of [Waioli Corporation’s] legacy with regard to this land” and would work with the group on conservation efforts moving forward. The conservation group said in a statement that the sale will help fund its projects across the island.

The purchase was connected to Zuckerberg through a series of LLCs controlled by Iconiq Capital, an investment firm that includes the tech founder among its clients. Zuckerberg and Chan closely guard their real estate transactions, but in 2019, they bought a property in the Lake Tahoe area through a similar process with Iconiq.

Zuckerberg has come a long way from his early days running Facebook out of rentals in the Bay Area. The 36-year-old is now worth an estimated $117 billion. To see just how far he’s come, see the listing for the Los Altos home the Facebook team rented in its infancy.

[Mansion Global] — Dennis Lynch

