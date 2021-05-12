Open Menu

Joan Rivers’ longtime UES penthouse hits the market for $38M

Opulent penthouse sold for $28M after comedian’s 2014 death

New York /
May.May 12, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
 Joan Rivers and 1 East 62nd Street (Getty, Sotheby's)

Joan Rivers and 1 East 62nd Street (Getty, Sotheby’s)

Joan Rivers’ longtime Upper East Side home is back on the market.

The legendary comedian lived in the penthouse at 1 East 62nd Street for 28 years. Following her death in 2014, it sold for $28 million. Now, the buyer, who is reportedly a member of a Middle Eastern royal family, has put it back on the market for $38 million, according to the New York Post.

The 11-room spread has four bedrooms, four and a half baths, a ballroom and two terraces with city views. The 5,100-square-foot apartment is spread out over three floors, and sits atop a mansion that was designed by architect Horace Trumbauer.

Read more

When the home sold, there were rumors that the buyer would gut the place. But according to the listing, the opulent interiors — which Rivers once described as “Louis XIV meets Fred and Ginger” — seem to be intact. Decorative touches include parquet-de-Versailles flooring in the reception room, original wood-burning fireplaces and a formal dining room with ornate 18th-century French panels.

In her decades of living there, Rivers hosted parties and celebrities — including Princess Diana — at the penthouse.

She also insisted that the apartment was haunted by a former resident named Mrs. Spencer, and reportedly sought counsel from an expert in voodoo, along with hanging a portrait of the spirit in her lobby to stop the haunting

The property is marketed by Jenny Lenz and Dolly Lenz Real Estate.

[NYP] — Sasha Jones




