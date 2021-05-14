Open Menu

Former Lehman exec lists Carnegie Hill mansion for $38M

Robert Millard, also past MIT board of trustees chair, paid $6M for home

New York /
May.May 14, 2021 02:45 PM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
Robert Millard and 9 East 88th Street (MIT Corp, Google Maps)

A former Lehman Brothers executive is calculating a big profit for his Carnegie Hill mansion.

Robert Millard listed his Beaux-Arts home for $38 million, more than six times what he paid for it 24 years ago, property records show. It’s unclear what kind of upgrades and improvements have gone into the six-story townhome.

The 14,125-square-foot mansion at 9 East 88th Street was designed by architects James Turner and Willam Killian at the turn of the 20th century. Roberta Golubock of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Millard, a past chairman of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology board of trustees, bought the property for $5.6 million in 1997, when he was at Lehman. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Now, Millard is listing the mansion for $2,690 a foot, compared to just under $400 a foot he paid. The property has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half baths. It features a rooftop terrace that spans roughly 1,525 square feet and a conservatory on the top floor.

