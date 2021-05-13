Open Menu

Evan Metropoulos’ West Hollywood penthouse heads to auction

7K-sf unit originally listed for $58M

Los Angeles /
May.May 13, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Evan Metropoulos and 9255 Doheny Road (Metropoulosis, The Altman Brothers) 
Evan Metropoulos and 9255 Doheny Road (Metropoulosis, The Altman Brothers)

Three years after listing his West Hollywood penthouse for $58 million — and after one massive price cut — Evan Metropoulos will auction off the “whitebox” unit.

Metropoulos, whose father is billionaire investor Dean Metropoulos, hired Concierge Auctions to sell the 7,000-square-foot unfinished unit in Sierra Towers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The no reserve auction means there is no minimum price for bidding.

In January 2019, Evan Metropoulos slashed the price to $38 million, and it now stands at $33.5 million, according to the report. The unit at 9255 Doheny Road features a 4,000-square-foot wraparound terrace and glass walls.

The property is actually two units. Metropoulos bought the first one in 2012 and the second three years later, for a combined $30 million, the report noted. The tower itself boasts a bevvy of celebrity residents including Elton John, Cher and Courteney Cox.

Metropoulos also owns a Beverly Hills mansion, which he bought for $65 million in 2017; and another estate in Key Biscayne, Florida.

He isn’t the first to choose the risky auction route to offload a luxury property. In February, the 28,600-square-foot Villa Firenze estate in Beverly Park sold for $51 million at auction. While that marked a record-high auction amount, it was a fraction of the 12.5-acre property’s original $160 million asking price.

[WSJ] — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Concierge AuctionsEvan MetropoulosLA luxury listingsWest Hollywood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Black Mountain Ranch (Redfin)
3.6K-acre working ranch lists at $100M
3.6K-acre working ranch lists at $100M
Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne with 100 Altos Drive (Getty, Compass)
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
Facing lawsuits, Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne list Pasadena mansion
J.J. Abrams and the San Remo Drive home (Getty, Realtor)
JJ Abrams hopes force awakens buyers for Pacific Palisades pad
JJ Abrams hopes force awakens buyers for Pacific Palisades pad
Combined Properties Chairman Ronald Haft, AECOM Capital CEO Warren Wachsberger and Pendry West Hollywood
AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
AECOM JV lands $500M loan on boutique hotel-condo
Yvette Mimieux and Howard Ruby. (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)
Corporate housing firm founder lists ornate Bel Air mansion
Corporate housing firm founder lists ornate Bel Air mansion
Bird CEO Travis VanderZanden (Getty, Gary Glass Estates)
Bird founder looks to flip mansion he bought from Trevor Noah
Bird founder looks to flip mansion he bought from Trevor Noah
Eli Broad and his home at Carbon Beach (Getty, Redfin)
Eli Broad’s Malibu beach house slashed again, to $59M
Eli Broad’s Malibu beach house slashed again, to $59M
Goodwin Gaw and the San Marino estate (Getty, Redfin)
Gaw Capital founder lists Wallace Neff-designed mansion
Gaw Capital founder lists Wallace Neff-designed mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.