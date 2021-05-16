Open Menu

Harlem townhouse of “The Royal Tenenbaums” fame now $20K rental

6K sf home on Convent Avenue is rather … royal

New York Weekend Edition
May.May 16, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
The home that Wes Anderson rented to film "The Royal Tenenbaums" is available to rent. (Compass)

The massive Manhattan mansion seen in Wes Anderson’s 2001 film “The Royal Tenenbaums” is now available to rent.

But you’ll need the financials of a Tenenbaum to afford it; the 6,000-square-foot home is asking $20,000 a month, according to Curbed.

The cast outside the house on Convent Avenue. (Touchstone Pictures)

Anderson rented the circa-1899 home at 339 Convent Avenue for six months to shoot the Oscar-nominated film, and both the exteriors and interiors appear in the movie. The director used rooms in the home’s distinctive turret as the three bedrooms of the Tenenbaum children.

The mansion spans five levels, including three with elevator access, and has six bedrooms total. Many of the rooms have original wood paneling, parquet floors and walls covered with vibrant wallpaper and artwork. There are more than 50 windows along with stained-glass transoms and other decorative flourishes.

Some of the rooms have been updated, including the kitchen. There are six gas-operated fireplaces, as well as a garden.

The property was once the home of U.S. Attorney Charles H. Tuttle, who unsuccessfully ran against Franklin D. Roosevelt for Governor of New York in 1930.

Anderson shot “The Royal Tenenbaums” at several New York locations, including the Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn, which was damaged in a late 2019 fire.

[Curbed] — Dennis Lynch 

Manhattan

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.