Open Menu

Procore raises $635M in long-awaited IPO

Construction tech firm shelved its first attempt at going public in 2020

National /
May.May 21, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche (Linkedin, SEC) 

Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche (Linkedin, SEC)

Construction software company Procore raised $634.5 million in its long-awaited initial public offering, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company initially marketed stock between $60 to $65 a share, Bloomberg News reported. According to the publication, it sold nearly 9.5 million shares at $67 apiece.

The proptech offers software that enables all parties on a construction project — contractors, owners and architects — to connect via the cloud. The company has over 10,000 customers, including big landlords such as Brookfield and Lennar, according to Barron’s.

Procore, which will trade under the ticker PCOR, is valued at over $8.5 billion, or $9.6 billion including employee stock options and restricted stock units.

Read more

Procore attempted to go public in early 2020, but put off filing when the pandemic hit. The gap year allowed the company to expand its customer base by 19% in 2020.

Higher material costs and labor shortages in the past year slowed project timelines, but accelerated the construction industry’s switch to tech.

Top backers include Iconiq Strategic Partners, which owns over one-third of shares, and Bessemer Venture Partners with a 13 percent stake, as well as Tiger Global Management.

Procore reported a $14 million net loss on $114 million in revenue in the first quarter, better than last year’s $19 million loss on $92 million in revenue during the same period.

[Bloomberg News] — Suzannah Cavanaugh




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brookfield Property PartnersConstructionIPOsTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Many people are excited for shoppers to return, but many have switched to e-commerce. (Getty)
    Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
    Is e-commerce king? Retailers reflect on pandemic changes during earnings calls
    Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
    Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
    Construction industry at ‘inflection point’
    Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall and Sean McCreanor of Assignar (Fifth Wall, Assignar, Getty)
    Construction startup raises $20M in round led by Fifth Wall
    Construction startup raises $20M in round led by Fifth Wall
    Warren Buffet and a prototype of a MiTek and Danny Forster & Architecture building. (MiTek, Getty)
    Warren Buffett bets on modular construction
    Warren Buffett bets on modular construction
    (NYC Housing Authority, Google Maps, iStock)
    Navillus seeks bankruptcy protection from NYCHA lawsuit
    Navillus seeks bankruptcy protection from NYCHA lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.