Open Menu

Punch time clock heir sells oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $95M

It’s the second most expensive sale in Palm Beach this year

Miami /
May.May 21, 2021 09:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1341 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach (Lawrence Moens)

1341 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach (Lawrence Moens)

Edward G. Watkins sold his oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $95 million, marking the second most expensive sale this year in the ritzy town.

Records show The Goodrich Florida Realty Trust II sold the mansion at 1341 South Ocean Boulevard to The 1341 South Ocean Boulevard Trust. The buying entity borrowed $60 million from Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Mortgage to finance the purchase.

Watkins was the true owner, and had the mansion homesteaded, according to the Palm Beach County property appraiser.

Watkins, who is known as Chris, is the grandson of E.G. Watkins, the creator of the punch time clock. E.G. Watkins founded Simplex Time Recorded in 1894, and Chris Watkins began leading the company in 1967, according to Forbes. He expanded the company to include security systems, later selling Simplex to Tyco for $1.2 billion in 2001.

The Goodrich Florida Realty Trust II purchased the property for $17.7 million in 2001, records show. That same year, the trust filed to demolish the former house on the 0.7-acre site and construct the existing one. It was finished in 2003.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion was listed in July of last year with an asking price of $110 million. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates had the listing.

Earlier this year, a private equity partner spent more than $120 million on an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, which still stands as the most expensive sale on the island this year.

Waterfront estates in Palm Beach have sold for sky-high prices throughout the pandemic. In March, a hotelier sold her waterfront Palm Beach mansion for $57 million, and the Ziff family sold their compound in Manalapan for $94 million.

Also this year in Palm Beach, hedge fund billionaire David Tepper paid $68.4 million for an oceanfront mansion, and Steve Wynn dropped $49 million for a lakefront estate.

Sylvester Stallone and Tommy Hilfiger also recently bought homes in Palm Beach for $35.4 million and $9 million, respectively.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Institutional buyers are flooding single-family market
    Institutional buyers are flooding single-family market
    Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)
    Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
    Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
    James Dinan and Elizabeth Miller and the property (Josh Quick, J. Quick Studios, Getty)
    Billionaire hedge funder James Dinan pays $49M for Palm Beach spec mansion
    Billionaire hedge funder James Dinan pays $49M for Palm Beach spec mansion
    Cape Cod and the Jersey Shore suffered among the sharpest inventory declines. (iStock)
    Here’s where homes virtually sold out in the pandemic
    Here’s where homes virtually sold out in the pandemic
    (iStock)
    Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
    Up, up and away: Home prices soar beyond buyers’ reach
    Of the 110 metro areas with at least half a million people, 29 saw losses in 2020. (iStock)
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    More urban areas lost population in 2020
    Tomo Kipp, LeBron James, Jeff Conry and the Crystal View Court Mansion. (Getty, iAero, Compass)
    Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
    Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
    (iStock)
    Manhattan home prices are rising as Brooklyn’s plateau
    Manhattan home prices are rising as Brooklyn’s plateau
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.