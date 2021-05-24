Open Menu

Peloton plans $400M manufacturing facility in Ohio

High-end products currently produced in Asia, but subject to delays

National /
May.May 24, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Peloton CEO John Foley. (Getty)

Peloton CEO John Foley. (Getty)

High-end exercise equipment producer Peloton is planning its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

The company announced on Monday that it will break ground this summer on a 1 million-square-foot facility in Troy Township, Ohio, which is about 17 miles from Toledo.

The complex, due to rise on a 200-acre site, will include manufacturing space, offices and various amenities for employees, CNBC reported. Peolton aims to open the facility by 2023.

Peloton was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City. It’s the anchor tenant at Hudson Commons, owned by Cove Property Group and Baupost Group.

Peloton currently manufactures its high-end home exercise equipment in Asia. The company said it has faced delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and in February announced a $100 million investment meant to speed up shipments, according to CNBC.

The company’s share value has dropped 35 percent so far this year. Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley said the company planned to open a U.S. facility “for years.”

“But I think the pandemic put an exclamation point on why it’s going to be awesome,” Foley said. “Having more flexibility in running a global supply chain is also going to allow us to sleep better, as you can imagine.”

The brand’s popularity has grown since the onset of the pandemic as more people sought ways to exercise at home. Total revenue nearly tripled from $524.6 million to $1.26 billion between 2020 and 2021.

Landlords and agents are even using the company’s name in marketing materials. StreetEasy found that the number of listings containing the word “Peloton” increased 170 percent between March and September.

[CNBC] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
National

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Cape Cod and the Jersey Shore suffered among the sharpest inventory declines. (iStock)
Here’s where homes virtually sold out in the pandemic
Here’s where homes virtually sold out in the pandemic
President Joe Biden (Getty, Education Next)
Biden administration considers Opportunity Zone overhaul
Biden administration considers Opportunity Zone overhaul
(Photography by Rayon Richards)
TRD‘s July national issue is live
TRD‘s July national issue is live
Fires from lava flows in 2018 (Photo by Don Smith/Getty Images)
Even lava won’t stop rich people from buying mansions in Hawaii
Even lava won’t stop rich people from buying mansions in Hawaii
High water levels in Lake Michigan erode a walkway and seawall (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Rising waters are wreaking havoc on the Great Lakes’ real estate
Rising waters are wreaking havoc on the Great Lakes’ real estate
A little good news for renters. We’re not talking to you LA and Manhattan
A little good news for renters. We’re not talking to you LA and Manhattan
A little good news for renters. We’re not talking to you LA and Manhattan
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)
Amazon’s shopping cart now includes new grocery store leases in LA area
Amazon’s shopping cart now includes new grocery store leases in LA area
Across the US, new home sales keep falling
Across the US, new home sales keep falling
Across the US, new home sales keep falling
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.