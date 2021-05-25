Open Menu

Top sales broker out at Cushman & Wakefield

Stephen Preuss led Queens middle-market i-sales group

New York /
May.May 25, 2021 05:30 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Stephen Preuss

One of Cushman & Wakefield’s top sales brokers is no longer with the company.

Stephen Preuss, who ran the brokerage’s Queens office, was recently terminated, sources told The Real Deal.

Preuss did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Cushman confirmed that he no longer works at the company.

“I can confirm Stephen Preuss is no longer with Cushman & Wakefield,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “We remain heavily committed to our people and our clients in the New York metropolitan area.”

The circumstances surrounding Preuss’ departure were not entirely clear. Sources told TRD it involved a disgruntled client.

Preuss had been at Cushman since 2015, when the company acquired Massey Knakal Realty Services, where he spent nearly a decade. He was part of a group of Massey Knakal alumni who stuck around after founders Paul Massey and Bob Knakal left the company in 2018, bringing former proteges to work at their new respective firms.

Preuss specialized in the Queens market, and in 2018, he was one of the top producers in Cushman’s middle-market investment sales group.

Massey told TRD that Preuss was “a trusted star in our first business. He shares our values, and he will have a continued, fantastic career.”




    Cushman & Wakefield

