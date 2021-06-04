Hotelier André Balazs unloaded his Soho apartment this week, 14 years after first listing the pad.

The Mercer Hotel owner first listed the 4,200-square-foot unit at 158 Mercer Street, the New Museum Building, for $10 million back in 2007, with no luck. He tried again in 2017, and then in 2020, bumping the asking price to $12 million.

Third time’s the charm: Balazs sold the 10th floor unit for $10.35 million, well above the $5.75 million he paid for the pad back in 2003, the New York Post reported.

The new owners are Kyra Barry, former team leader of the U.S. Women’s national wrestling team and current president of student wrestling program Beat the Streets, and her husband David Barry, a real estate developer at Ironstate.

The loft-like space includes a 13th-century Florentine fresco, wood-burning fireplace encased in black Venetian plaster, views of One World Trade Center and a landscaped common-space roof deck.

The New Museum Building, built in 1895 and converted just over 100 years later, has been home to other notables. Arianna Huffington owns a loft in the building, Jon Bon Jovi once occupied a penthouse unit. And the Soho highrise was home to Mark Madoff, the late son of Bernie Madoff.

[NYP] — Suzannah Cavanaugh