Open Menu

Sonder takes lease for 76-key Gowanus Inn

Rental startup’s first Brooklyn location

New York /
Jun.June 04, 2021 01:15 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gowanus Inn & Yard at  645-651 Union Street, Brooklyn, Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and Red Pine Principal Michael Federman (Google Maps, Sonder, Federman Steifman)

Gowanus Inn & Yard at  645-651 Union Street, Brooklyn, Sonder CEO Francis Davidson and Red Pine Principal Michael Federman (Google Maps, Sonder, Federman Steifman)

Short-term rental startup Sonder has inked another hotel lease, this one at its first Brooklyn location.

The company signed a long-term lease for the entire 76-key Gowanus Inn & Yard at 645-651 Union Street, The Real Deal has learned. Red Pine Capital Partners, which independently owns and operates the hotel, confirmed the news.

San Francisco-based Sonder has in recent years expanded its portfolio into hotel rooms, after having specialized in offering furnished apartments as short-term rentals. In April, the firm said it will go public via a special purpose acquisition company.

In March, Sonder leased the 43-room Duane Street Hotel in Tribeca after Premier Equities purchased the property. Sonder also operates the Premier Equities-owned Flatiron Hotel.

Details about the Gowanus Inn deal were not known, but Red Pine Principal Michael Federman said asking rent for the hotel was about $70 a foot. Sonder will pay an escalating rent through the life of the lease, he said. Cayuga Capital Management’s Robin Scott brokered the deal.

The 29,000-square-foot hotel was built in 2018. Its retail spaces — including a full-service kitchen, restaurant, lobby bar, rooftop bar and street-level coffee shop — are vacant. Red Pine is making basic improvements to the property, and will contribute to Sonder’s room modifications, Federman said. The property will be open as a Sonder location after that work is completed.

Federman said the hotel remained open throughout the pandemic, which ravaged the industry citywide. Hotels are still recovering. Across the city, the occupancy rate for hotels that are open stood at 58.7 percent as of the week ending May 29, according to STR. The rate fell to 40.7 percent when counting properties that are open and those that are closed.

But Federman said he has high hopes for the neighborhood, betting that the city’s Gowanus rezoning plan will boost property values and invigorate the area.

Sonder did not return requests for comment.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynGowanusHotel MarketSonderSPAC

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RiseBoro's Scott Short and Slate Property Group's John Valladares with 326 Rockaway Avenue (Google Maps)
    Slate JV plans affordable housing complex in Brownsville
    Slate JV plans affordable housing complex in Brownsville
    Avery Hall's Brian Ezra and 272 Fourth Avenue (Google Maps)
    Avery Hall seeks air rights for larger resi building under Gowanus Brooklyn rezoning
    Avery Hall seeks air rights for larger resi building under Gowanus Brooklyn rezoning
    5718 3rd Avenue, 710 Metropolitan Avenue and 286 Hamilton Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, StreetEasy, DOB)
    After worker dies, Williamsburg condo project paused, GC fined
    After worker dies, Williamsburg condo project paused, GC fined
    Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty)
    Blackstone, Starwood up bid for Extended Stay America
    Blackstone, Starwood up bid for Extended Stay America
    122 Amity Street signed for over $4 million. (Compass)
    Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn
    Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn
    Abraham Merchant of Merchants Hospitality, 11-01 43rd Avenue and Frank Brosens of Taconic (Merchants Hospitality, Getty, Savanna Rooftop)
    Merchants Hospitality sells dormant LIC hotel for $38M
    Merchants Hospitality sells dormant LIC hotel for $38M
    The parcel of Williamsburg land is listed at $65 million. (B6 Real Estate Advisors)
    Cayuga Capital selling Williamsburg assemblage for $65M
    Cayuga Capital selling Williamsburg assemblage for $65M
    53 Prospect Park West (Google Maps)
    Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture’s home is on the market for $30M
    Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture’s home is on the market for $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.