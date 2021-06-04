Open Menu

WATCH: Inside “The Royal Tenenbaums” mansion

Harlem townhouse was backdrop to 2001 Wes Anderson film

Jun.June 04, 2021 12:30 PM
By Raji Pandya
Its time in the spotlight came 20 years ago, but the Victorian-era Harlem townhouse that was the backdrop for Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” still has loyal subjects.

The 6,000-square-foot home at 339 Convent Avenue is also now on the market, asking $20,000 a month.

TRD’s Hannah Kramer led a recent tour through the five-level home on West 144th Street.

It was designed by architect Adolph Hoak in 1899, and for a time was owned by Charles Tuttle, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1930 against Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The “Archer Avenue” home — the fictional street from the movie — has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a small garden and a roof with a view.

Watch the video to see what drew Anderson to this opulent gem.

