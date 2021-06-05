B-52s founding member Kate Pierson is ready to let Kate’s Lazy Meadow become someone else’s Lazy Meadow.

Pierson and her wife, Monica Coleman, are asking $2.2 million for the quirky motel in Mount Tremper, New York, according to Bloomberg News. The pair has run the motel, located in the Catskills, since 2004.

The property has 10 units across three buildings, and is situated on 6.5 acres of land. The largest building has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. It sits on Esopus Creek, which Pierson said has great trout fishing.

Pierson told Bloomberg News that she happened to drive by the motel one day and saw a “for sale” sign, so stopped to check out the place. The deal was more or less sealed when she found out the property was built in 1952.

“That’s sort of a magic number for me, obviously, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is my era. It’s going to be so much fun, it’s going to be ’50s retro,’” she told the publication.

Early on they put in a new septic system, new roofs, and then decked out the interiors in bright colors, retro mid-century furniture, and tchotchkes.

While Pierson’s celebrity has made Kate’s Lazy Meadow popular with hip vacationers, Pierson said they run the property more for fun than as a money-making venture, saying it has turned a “modest profit.”

Pierson said she thinks the property would be best as a family compound, but it could still be run as a business. The couple also owns Kate’s Lazy Cabin in nearby Lake Hill and Kate’s Lazy Desert in Landers, California, with no plans to sell either.

