Open Menu

Michael Amini, the “King of Bling,” seeks $69.8M for custom Newport Coast mansion

Amini decked out the mansion with some of his own opulent furnishings

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Jun.June 05, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Furniture mogul Michael Amini has listed a Newport Coast mansion that in all ways befits his nickname as the “King of Bling.”

Amini is asking $69.8 million for the elaborate, 15,500-square-foot home and roughly half-acre lot at 6 Midsummer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amini bought the property for $5.1 million in 2007 with plans to build himself a house, but the recession delayed plans and work started in 2013.

The “Palais de Cristal” was recently finished. Amini and his wife want to sell because it’s too large for them now that their children are grown and because he travels so frequently for work.

Amini is the founder of Los Angeles-based furniture company AICO. He earned his nickname because he likes to decorate his company’s mostly Italian revival-style furniture with Swarovski crystals, of which there appears to be plenty in the Palais de Cristal.

Views from the rear of the house. (Compass)

Views from the rear of the house. (Compass)

Naturally, the house is listed fully furnished, including with some custom furnishings designed by Amini himself. That includes a custom chandelier in the dining room made of 36 colorful crystal vases, according to the Journal.

Amini oversaw other aspects of design too. All of the door handles are covered in 24-karat gold. He had the primary bedroom suite rebuilt three times because the slabs of white onyx didn’t match. He also widened some walkways after the fact.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, spa, and a wet and dry sauna. The garage has a smoke machine and lighting to double as a sort of nightclub.

The rear of the home opens to the swimming pool and sweeping views across the Pacific Ocean all the way to Catalina Island.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateOrange County

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Placeholder image
B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
B-52s’ Kate Pierson lists quirky upstate NY motel for $2.2M
Lynda Carter and the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club (Getty, Four Season)
“Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo
“Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo
André Balazs and 158 Mercer Street (Getty, Google Maps)
Developer picks up André Balazs’ Soho condo
Developer picks up André Balazs’ Soho condo
Muddy Waters and 4339 S Lake Park Ave, Chicago (Getty, Google Maps)
Muddy Waters mojo may get his Chicago home landmarked
Muddy Waters mojo may get his Chicago home landmarked
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their Miami Beach property. (Getty, Corcoran)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are renting a Miami Beach mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.