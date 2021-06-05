Furniture mogul Michael Amini has listed a Newport Coast mansion that in all ways befits his nickname as the “King of Bling.”

Amini is asking $69.8 million for the elaborate, 15,500-square-foot home and roughly half-acre lot at 6 Midsummer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Amini bought the property for $5.1 million in 2007 with plans to build himself a house, but the recession delayed plans and work started in 2013.

The “Palais de Cristal” was recently finished. Amini and his wife want to sell because it’s too large for them now that their children are grown and because he travels so frequently for work.

Amini is the founder of Los Angeles-based furniture company AICO. He earned his nickname because he likes to decorate his company’s mostly Italian revival-style furniture with Swarovski crystals, of which there appears to be plenty in the Palais de Cristal.

Naturally, the house is listed fully furnished, including with some custom furnishings designed by Amini himself. That includes a custom chandelier in the dining room made of 36 colorful crystal vases, according to the Journal.

Amini oversaw other aspects of design too. All of the door handles are covered in 24-karat gold. He had the primary bedroom suite rebuilt three times because the slabs of white onyx didn’t match. He also widened some walkways after the fact.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, spa, and a wet and dry sauna. The garage has a smoke machine and lighting to double as a sort of nightclub.

The rear of the home opens to the swimming pool and sweeping views across the Pacific Ocean all the way to Catalina Island.

