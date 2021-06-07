Now that’s what you call a two-for-one special.

A buyer purchased two condos at 220 Central Park South for $157.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Combined, it’s one of the biggest residential transactions New York City has ever seen.

The buyer purchased a condo on the 60th floor for $82.5 million and a unit on the floor above for $75 million, the publication reported. Both of the units are resales.

The identities of the buyer and seller were not revealed.

It should not come as a total surprise that the tower is home to such a monumental transaction: Hedge funder Ken Griffin bought a penthouse there for $238 million in 2019, which set a record for the priciest home sale in the U.S.

Vornado Realty Trust developed the condo tower, which created a luxury market unto itself with eight-figure deals and high-profile buyers, including Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler and Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

Last year, the top 10 most expensive residential deals were all at the Robert A.M. Stern Architects-designed tower.

[WSJ] — Cordilia James