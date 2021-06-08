Open Menu

“Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet sells Chelsea duplex

Actress bought the four-bedroom home for $5M in 2004

New York /
Jun.June 08, 2021 11:19 AM
TRD Staff
Kate Winslet and 532 West 22nd Street (Getty, Aranda Plumbing)

Kate Winslet sold her Chelsea duplex for $5.3 million.

The actress, currently starring in the HBO hit “Mare of Easttown,” had listed her unit at West 22nd Street for about $5.69 million, the New York Post reported. The home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Other amenities include a chef’s kitchen, a great room with a fireplace and 13-foot ceilings.

Read more

Winslet, who burst onto the scene in the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster “Titanic,” in bought the home for $5 million in 2004 with her then-husband, filmmaker Sam Mendes. She bought out Mendes’ shares in 2012, a year after they split. The property was listed as a rental for $30,000 a month in 2012.

The buyer of the property is a shell company, according to the Post.

Winslet primarily lives on a multi-acre, 18th-century estate in southern England, overlooking Chichester Harbor.

[NYPost] — Keith Larsen

