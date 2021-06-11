Open Menu

Former Elliman, WeWork marketing chief joins “Bumble for homes” startup

Nicole Oge heads to real estate app Casa Blanca as chief growth officer

National /
Jun.June 11, 2021 09:35 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nicole Oge, Casa Blanca founders Hannah Bomze and Erez Zaurer (Getty, Casa Blanca)

Nicole Oge, Casa Blanca founders Hannah Bomze and Erez Zaurer (Getty, Casa Blanca)

A marketing veteran who held high-level posts at Douglas Elliman and WeWork is joining a dating-app-inspired proptech startup.

Nicole Oge, who previously served as chief marketing officer at Douglas Elliman and oversaw marketing at WeWork, is taking on the post of chief growth officer at the app-centric residential brokerage Casa Blanca.

Similar to dating apps like Bumble and Tinder, Casa Blanca uses a swipe left, swipe right interface to help users navigate home listings.

Oge said the app makes Casa Blanca more of a consumer-facing company as opposed to traditional brokerages, who rely on their agents to form and maintain relationships with customers.

“We are thinking through the lens of the consumer,” she said. “The app is the best example of this — similar to dating apps, the Casa Blanca app gets smarter the more a user engages with it. All communication and scheduling happens right in the app.”

Casa Blanca was founded last year by Hannah Bomze and Erez Zaurer, and earlier this year the company raised a $2.6 million seed-funding round. Bomze was previously an agent at Compass and Doulgas Elliman, though a spokesperson for Casa Blanca said she and Oge met through a mutual acquaintance after their time at the brokerage.

The company’s backers include Samuel Ben-Avraham, an early investor in WeWork. It has 38 agents in New York City and Colorado, and after recording $100 million in sales last year, aims to reach $250 million by the end of this year.

Oge joined Douglas Elliman in 2014 and oversaw an ambitious marketing expansion that aimed to position the real estate brokerage as a luxury consumer brand as it expanded into new markets, such as Aspen and Southern California. Those efforts included the publication of a short-lived quarterly magazine, “Elevate,” featuring articles by Vanity Fair writers, as well as “Elliman” magazine, which is still in publication.

She left the brokerage in 2016 and joined WeWork two and a half years later, right after it had rebranded itself as the We Company ahead of its ill-fated 2019 IPO effort. In the interim, she launched Labyrinth, a New York-based marketing and branding consultancy.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ProptechResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: 80 Columbus Circle with Robert Stiller and 737 Park Avenue with Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (Photos via Google Maps, Agnovos, State of Qatar, Godsfriendchuck/Wikimedia)
    Mandarin Oriental, 737 Park units sell at substantial losses
    Mandarin Oriental, 737 Park units sell at substantial losses
    Steve Cohen and 151 East 158th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Steve Cohen’s $30M condo sells above asking — after a 74% cut
    Steve Cohen’s $30M condo sells above asking — after a 74% cut
    From left: Nikki Pechet of Homebound, Assaf Wand of Hippo Insurance, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall and Max Simkoff of Doma (Wallace via Jeff Newton)
    Unicorn founders hold court on proptech’s resi revolution
    Unicorn founders hold court on proptech’s resi revolution
    470 Broome Street  and Rayo Withanage (Photos via Saltzman Architects, P.C. and Withanage)
    From Picasso’s estate to squatting in Soho: The 470 Broome Street affair
    From Picasso’s estate to squatting in Soho: The 470 Broome Street affair
    Tenants are singing longer leases to lock in low rent. (Getty)
    Tenants locking in longer leases as apartment rents rise
    Tenants locking in longer leases as apartment rents rise
    Last year more people relocated to ZIP codes with lower home values and more space. (Getty)
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Getty)
    Traders eye Fed pullback on mortgage bonds
    Traders eye Fed pullback on mortgage bonds
    Masayoshi Son and Katerra's founders Fritz Wolff, Jim Davidson and Michael Marks. (Getty, Katerra)
    Inside Katerra’s final days
    Inside Katerra’s final days
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.