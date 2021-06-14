Open Menu

Katerra employees fire back with lawsuit over abrupt closure

Three workers laid off without notice seek class-action status

National /
Jun.June 14, 2021 07:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A Katerra facility (Katerra, Getty)

A Katerra facility (Katerra, Getty)

Reports surfaced June 1 that construction startup Katerra was shutting down its U.S. operations. Three days later, mass layoffs began.

Now, three former employees are pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the construction startup, alleging it failed to provide adequate notice of their termination. The lawsuit, which is seeking to certify a class of some 700 laid off Katerra employees, was filed as an adversary complaint in Katerra’s bankruptcy case.

The employees worked in Seattle, Jersey City and Hayward, California, according to the lawsuit. Clifford Marvin worked as an architectural specification writer in Katerra’s Seattle office, while Todd Irving served as a construction superintendent on a Katerra project in Hayward. Joseph Russomanno was a help desk technician at the company’s Jersey City office.

Read more

Under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, employers with 100 or more employees must provide at least 60 days’ written notice of plant closings and mass layoffs. There are some exceptions, including “unforeseeable business circumstances.”

But Katerra’s financial problems date back many months, and the lawsuit alleges that Katerra was required to abide by these notification rules and owes employees unpaid wages and accrued vacation time.

A representative from Katerra did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Katerra filed for bankruptcy protection June 6, listing liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion and assets of just $500 million to $1 billion. It recorded losses of $2.78 billion in 2018, 2019 and 2020, according to the filing.

The company, which had a history of financial issues as well as difficulties completing projects, plans to sell its operations in India and Saudi Arabia, as well as a number of companies that it acquired over the years. SoftBank, its largest backer, is providing a loan of $35 million to help the company unwind its operations and market its assets.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyConstructionKaterraProptechReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    President Joe Biden (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Dear Mr. President: Landlords urge Biden to let eviction ban expire
    Dear Mr. President: Landlords urge Biden to let eviction ban expire
    Washington Prime Group CEO Lou Conforti (Twitter)
    Washington Prime Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    Washington Prime Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
    HFZ’s Ziel Feldman with the Shore Club (Getty, Facebook via Shore Club)
    A win by losing: Failure to score financing gets HFZ off hook for project
    A win by losing: Failure to score financing gets HFZ off hook for project
    A rendering of the project at 1 Park Row in the Financial District. (Winick)
    L.A.-based lender puts FiDi project into construction with $90M loan
    L.A.-based lender puts FiDi project into construction with $90M loan
    Nicole Oge, Casa Blanca founders Hannah Bomze and Erez Zaurer (Getty, Casa Blanca)
    Former Elliman, WeWork marketing chief joins “Bumble for homes” startup
    Former Elliman, WeWork marketing chief joins “Bumble for homes” startup
    From left: Nikki Pechet of Homebound, Assaf Wand of Hippo Insurance, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall and Max Simkoff of Doma (Wallace via Jeff Newton)
    Unicorn founders hold court on proptech’s resi revolution
    Unicorn founders hold court on proptech’s resi revolution
    470 Broome Street (Photo via Saltzman Architects, P.C., iStock)
    From Picasso’s estate to squatting in Soho: The 470 Broome Street affair
    From Picasso’s estate to squatting in Soho: The 470 Broome Street affair
    Ziel Feldman and the XI. (Getty, The Xi)
    Investor alleges HFZ diverted funds to save XI condo project
    Investor alleges HFZ diverted funds to save XI condo project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.