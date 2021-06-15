Open Menu

Elon Musk relists San Francisco mansion for $38M

Tesla and SpaceX CEO is unloading real estate portfolio, seeking to “own no house”

New York /
Jun.June 15, 2021 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Elon Musk and the San Francisco estate (Getty, Gullixson / Compass)

Before Elon Musk heads to Mars or takes Dogecoin to the moon he is selling off his real estate.

Musk has re-listed his San Francisco mansion, which he calls his “special place.” Musk first put the 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home up for sale last year along with the rest of his real estate portfolio, according to the New York Post. In November, he took it off the market.

He announced the listing of $37.5 million in a Tweet. Musk said he used to rent out the space for events.

Musk purchased the 16,000-square-foot home in 2017 for $23.4 million.

Last year, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX sold his 16,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $29 million. Musk also sold four adjoining Bel Air properties that were listed at $62.5 million to spec home developer and designer Ardie Tavangarian.

Musk has a reported wealth of $185 billion, according to the Post.

[New York Post]  — Keith Larsen




