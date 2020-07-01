Open Menu

Developer Ardie Tavangarian buys four homes from Elon Musk

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 01, 2020 05:43 PM
By Matthew Blake
Ardie Tavangarian and Elon Musk (Credit: Noam Galai and Saul Martinez, via Getty Images)
Elon Musk is in contract to sell four adjoining properties in Bel Air to spec home developer/designer Ardie Tavangarian, according to a statement from Tavangarian’s company, Arya Chalon LLC.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

A spokesperson for Tavangarian declined to say what he paid, but noted he planned to combine the four properties into one project. While the parcels at 10947 Chalon, 954 Somera, 955 Somera and 958 Somera Road are billed as four separate homes, they were listed together on Zillow, with a listing price of $62.5 million.

In total, the lot was listed at 3.1 acres with a price of $8,296 per square foot.

The blockbuster sale, announced Wednesday, is the latest phase of Musk’s public odyssey to relinquish his material possessions including private property.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who on paper is the wealthiest resident of Los Angeles County, listed all six of his Bel Air homes on Zillow in May, and has executed his real estate wheeling and dealing without a sales agent.

Earlier this month Musk sold a 16,000-square-foot mansion on Chalon Road to William Ding, a billionaire and founder of the China-based company NetEase.

That means only one of Musk’s six Bel Air properties is left unsold: a 2,800-square-foot home at 10930 Chalon Road that is listed on Zillow for $10 million.

Tavangarian has been in the news himself amid the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal profiled his efforts last month to rent out a Pacific Palisades home for $350,000 a month. Tavangarian told the Journal that he had received serious interest in the abode — including a tour from Musk.

Tavangarian sold a Bel-Air spec house to a Chinese buyer in 2019 for $75 million. The 25,000-square-foot home had been listed at $88 million.

