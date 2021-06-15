Open Menu

Swiss chef Daniel Humm scoops Greenwich Village co-op from Chipotle founder

The $14.5M deal for the duplex came in $500K above asking

New York /
Jun.June 15, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Daniel Humm and 40 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Daniel Humm and 40 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Dinner parties at one swanky Greenwich Village co-op could soon transition from burrito bowls to Tonburi and smoked daikon.

M. Steven Ells, founder of the fast casual chain Chipotle, sold his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath co-op at 40 Fifth Avenue to Swiss chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park for $14.5 million, Curbed reported, citing city records.

M. Steven Ells

M. Steven Ells

The duplex at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 11th Street features an open staircase and kitchen with milled countertops and Sub-Zero, Miele and Viking appliances, according to the listing by Compass’ Leonard Steinberg. Other amenities include two wood-burning fireplaces, a windowed laundry room, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and three basement storage rooms.

The asking price was $14 million.

Read more

Humm recently reopened Eleven Madison Park with a fully vegan menu. It is among the priciest restaurants in the city, with a $335 multi-course menu (excluding drinks) and a wait list of 15,000 people, according to Bloomberg.

Humm was living in an Upper East Side rental as of 2017, according to Curbed.

The building has had some big name purchases in the past. Theodore Spencer, grandson of John D. Rockefeller III, bought a combination co-op at the property for $15 million in 2013.

[Curbed] — Keith Larsen




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateGreenwich VillageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Elon Musk and the San Francisco estate (Getty, Gullixson / Compass)
    Elon Musk relists San Francisco mansion for $38M
    Elon Musk relists San Francisco mansion for $38M
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu (Getty, Opendoor)
    Opendoor expands to Miami, 5 additional markets
    Opendoor expands to Miami, 5 additional markets
    Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    The Closing: Janice Mac Avoy
    The Closing: Janice Mac Avoy
    The Closing: Janice Mac Avoy
    From left: One57 and HNA Group’s Chen Feng, 15 Hudson Yards, 188 E 64th Street and Barry Skolnick (Photos via Getty, StreetEasy, 15 Hudson Yards)
    Luxury market hot streak rolls on as Hudson Yards and One57 condos find buyers
    Luxury market hot streak rolls on as Hudson Yards and One57 condos find buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.