Garret Lepaw is returning to Corcoran Group as the senior managing director of its Brooklyn Heights office after more than five years as an executive manager of sales at Douglas Elliman.

Lepaw will work alongside senior managing director Yael Streit overseeing about 130 agents.

“I wanted to get back to my roots. That’s what it’s all about,” Lepaw said.

Not only did he start his career as an agent in Corcoran’s Union Square office 17 years ago, but Brooklyn Heights was also where he lived while attending Brooklyn Law School.

Lepaw spent six years at the brokerage before heading to Town Residential and eventually to Douglas Elliman, where he oversaw more than 300 agents throughout Lower Manhattan.

“When he started his career with us, he was a hardworking, enthusiastic agent and he’s leveraged those strengths to become a highly respected real estate leader,” CEO Pamela Liebman said.

Lepaw said he was impressed with how much Corcoran’s social media marketing and customer relationship management tools have improved since he left in 2010. He plans on using them to help agents build lasting relationships with clients.

The tools are similar to the internal agent portal Douglas Elliman launched in May. A spokesperson for the brokerage wished Lepaw the best in his future endeavors.

“It’s been a wonderful homecoming,” Lepaw said. “There’s a level of familiarity which is very comforting, and it’s also exciting because of all the changes.”

Lepaw is the latest executive to bounce back to the brokerage. Brennan Zahler returned to Elliman this spring after seven years away from the company.