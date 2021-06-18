Open Menu

Douglas Elliman exec returns to Corcoran after 11 years

Garret Lepaw will oversee 130 agents at brokerage’s Brooklyn Heights office

New York /
Jun.June 18, 2021 07:00 AM
By Cordilia James
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Garret Lepaw and Corcoran's Pam Liebman (Photo via Jonathan Grassi/Corcoran)

Garret Lepaw and Corcoran’s Pam Liebman (Photo via Jonathan Grassi/Corcoran)

Garret Lepaw is returning to Corcoran Group as the senior managing director of its Brooklyn Heights office after more than five years as an executive manager of sales at Douglas Elliman.

Lepaw will work alongside senior managing director Yael Streit overseeing about 130 agents.

“I wanted to get back to my roots. That’s what it’s all about,” Lepaw said.

Not only did he start his career as an agent in Corcoran’s Union Square office 17 years ago, but Brooklyn Heights was also where he lived while attending Brooklyn Law School.

Lepaw spent six years at the brokerage before heading to Town Residential and eventually to Douglas Elliman, where he oversaw more than 300 agents throughout Lower Manhattan.

“When he started his career with us, he was a hardworking, enthusiastic agent and he’s leveraged those strengths to become a highly respected real estate leader,” CEO Pamela Liebman said.

Read more

Lepaw said he was impressed with how much Corcoran’s social media marketing and customer relationship management tools have improved since he left in 2010. He plans on using them to help agents build lasting relationships with clients.

The tools are similar to the internal agent portal Douglas Elliman launched in May. A spokesperson for the brokerage wished Lepaw the best in his future endeavors.

“It’s been a wonderful homecoming,” Lepaw said. “There’s a level of familiarity which is very comforting, and it’s also exciting because of all the changes.”

Lepaw is the latest executive to bounce back to the brokerage. Brennan Zahler returned to Elliman this spring after seven years away from the company.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Corcoran GroupDouglas EllimanNYC Brokers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Tenants are singing longer leases to lock in low rent. (Getty)
    Tenants locking in longer leases as apartment rents rise
    Tenants locking in longer leases as apartment rents rise
    Brokers’ overall confidence level is the highest it’s been since the fourth quarter of 2019. (iStock)
    Broker confidence rebounds in the new year
    Broker confidence rebounds in the new year
    Smaller retailers are snapping up Manhattan’s empty storefronts for shorter, cheaper leases (iStock)
    Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
    Small retailers slip into city’s empty storefronts on the cheap
    Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman, Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin. (Unsplash, Corcoran, Compass, Douglas Elliman)
    Which resi brokerages grew and shrunk during the pandemic
    Which resi brokerages grew and shrunk during the pandemic
    Real estate at risk: Industry vulnerable to data breaches
    Real estate at risk: Industry vulnerable to data breaches
    Real estate at risk: Industry vulnerable to data breaches
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.