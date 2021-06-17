Open Menu

Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit

North Beach unit sold for $6M after being bought for $5.8M in 2019

Miami /
Jun.June 18, 2021 08:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)

Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)

The world’s top-ranked tennis player scored a small win with the sale of his Miami Beach condo.

Novak Djokovic sold his unit at Eighty Seven Park in North Beach for $6 million, slightly more than the $5.8 million he paid for the condo in 2019.

Djokovic — who could complete a “Golden Slam” this year if he wins the remaining two major tournaments and the Olympics — bought the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit 901 from the developer, an affiliate of David Martin’s Terra.

Djokovic’s Universe Collins Investment LLC sold the 2,233-square-foot unit, which includes an additional 1,715-square-foot wraparound terrace. The buyer has not been revealed.

The sale, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was recorded on the MLS.

Carlo Dipasquale with Cervera Real Estate and Wendy Mendoza with Cayhill and Dumott Realty represented the tennis pro, while Joyce Gato with Douglas Elliman brought the buyer, according to the listing.

Terra completed the 66-unit, 18-story oceanfront tower at 8701 Collins Avenue in North Beach in November 2019. The Coconut Grove-based developer partnered with Bizzi & Partners, New Valley and Pacific Eagle on the project.

The building includes a gym and spa, wine bar and two pools. It was designed by Renzo Piano, Rena Dumas Architecture Intérieure and WEST 8 Urban Design & Landscape Architecture.

Condé Nast International’s chairman, Jonathan Newhouse, recently sold his unit in the tower for $6.2 million, the same price he paid in 2019.

Other unit owners include Canadian construction CEO Pierre Pomerleau and Michael Huffington.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateEighty Seven ParkMiami BeachNorth Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
     Adam Neumann (Getty, Bal Harbour Florida)
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    40 Meadow Lane, Southampton
    New Hamptons sales and listings promise ocean views… and eternal life
    New Hamptons sales and listings promise ocean views… and eternal life
    Daniel Humm and 40 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Chef Daniel Humm scoops Greenwich Village co-op from Chipotle founder
    Chef Daniel Humm scoops Greenwich Village co-op from Chipotle founder
    Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    HFZ’s Ziel Feldman with the Shore Club (Getty, Facebook via Shore Club)
    HFZ Capital off the hook for $6M in failed Shore Club South Beach deal
    HFZ Capital off the hook for $6M in failed Shore Club South Beach deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.