One of Robert Redford’s Utah ranches hits market

Named after his film “The Horse Whisperer,” 30-acre spread includes equestrian facilities

Jun.June 19, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Robert Redford and the Utah ranch (Photos via Getty, UTAH REAL ESTATE / Windermere Real Estate-Utah / Jaisa Bishop)

Robert Redford is selling the 30-acre Utah ranch he named after his film “The Horse Whisperer.”

The actor and director bought the spread in 1996 as a winter grazing area for his horses, according to the Wall Street Journal. He directed and starred in the movie two years later. The property is now on the market for $4.9 million, according to the report.
Horse Whisperer — the property — is in the town of Charleston, just south of Park City and near Redford’s Sundance Mountain Resort, which he sold last year.

Redford owns around 1,800 acres in the area, including a larger ranch in Sundance. Until 2019, he also owned a 10-acre property in California’s Napa Valley, but sold it for $7 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Development on the Horse Whisperer property is limited by deed restrictions. The main house is 1,500 square feet with two bedrooms. Other structures include a workshop, wood shed, garden house, garage, hay barn, and horse stalls.

A far larger property with ties to Redford, Montana’s Climbing Arrow Ranch, recently hit the market for $136 million. Redford shot his 1992 film “A River Runs Through It” on parts of the 80,000-acre property. It’s believed to be one of the largest private and undeveloped properties in the Rocky Mountain West.

[WSJ, LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Celebrity Real Estate

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.