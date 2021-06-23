Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may have split, but it seems they’ll be sharing a piece of the Hamptons this summer.

A-Rod rented a home in Bridgehampton just a mile away from his ex’s Water Mill home, where they spent last summer together, Page Six reported.

Rodriguez’s summer rental is a 9,200-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It sits on nearly four acres south of the highway and features a pool and access to a 25-acre pond.

Lopez bought her Water Mill home in 2013, but reportedly hasn’t spent any time there this year. She has been hanging out with her new/old beau Ben Affleck in Malibu and Los Angeles.

