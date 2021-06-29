Open Menu

Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami

NYC-based startup will spend $75M this year to lease units then rent them out itself

Miami /
Jun.June 29, 2021 10:55 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rezi CEO Sean MItchell (Rezi, iStock)

Rezi CEO Sean MItchell (Rezi, iStock)

Online rental platform Rezi is expanding into Miami, three years after a big investment push in New York to lease vacant units from landlords.

In addition to Florida, Rezi said it intends to open in three more markets, but did not name them. The company said it will spend $75 million this year to lease vacant apartments.

CEO Sean Mitchell said the company had been eyeing Miami, which has seen a surge in residential development, for a few years. The condo market there has been among the hottest in the country during the pandemic and rent prices are also on the rise. Mitchell added that some of Rezi’s New York landlord partners own property in the city, making for an easier transition.

Read more

Rezi brands itself an iRenter. In 2018, the startup said it would invest $10 million over the next three years to take over leases in vacant New York units, giving the landlord slightly below market rate. The company said it then used its technology to better target the market and rent out units quickly.

But the market changed and so has Rezi’s business model. It now leases apartments from landlords at above asking price and uses its tech to cut out fees, agents and property managers. Rezi then rents those units at a premium to what it’s paying the landlord.

With Covid having pushed down New York rent prices, Rezi added more apartments to its inventory in the first six months of the year than it had in 2020 or 2019, Mitchell said. Rezi has leased over 2,000 units from New York landlords since its inception in 2015, the company said.

“We probably couldn’t have picked a better year for looking to meaningfully expand our footprint,” he said. The company did not disclose revenue results and Mitchell did not say how many units it had leased this year.

While leasing in May was at its highest point in New York since 2008, landlord concessions were, up, as well. In the past month, however, median rental price has ticked up while concessions have dipped.

Mitchell said the strong housing market will lift rental prices in the city and nationwide, as the country recovers from the pandemic.

As part of its expansion, Rezi said it also tapped former Ten-X president Jake Seid for its advisory board.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ProptechRental MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Buyers of fixer-uppers can expect a substantial discount from the list price.
    What discount to expect on stale listings, fixer-uppers
    What discount to expect on stale listings, fixer-uppers
    The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
    Home365 CEO Daniel Shaked Greensoil's Alan Greenberg (Daniel Shaked, Greensoil)
    Proptech Home365 closes $16M in funding led by Canadian fund Greensoil
    Proptech Home365 closes $16M in funding led by Canadian fund Greensoil
    Side CEO Guy Gal (Side, Getty)
    Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
    Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
    67 Vestry and 130 William Street (67 Vestry, 130 William)
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
    Shares of Rocket Cos and LoanDepot rose while shares Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac plunged after Supreme Court ruling (Unsplash)
    For mortgage sector stocks, Fannie and Freddie ruling was positive
    For mortgage sector stocks, Fannie and Freddie ruling was positive
    Fawaz Al Hokair and 432 Park Avenue (International Institute for Iranian Studies, Getty)
    Saudi retail magnate lists 432 Park pad for $170M
    Saudi retail magnate lists 432 Park pad for $170M
    A rendering of Pavilia Farm III and CK Asset Holdings chair Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (The Pavilia Farm 360, Getty)
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    Hong Kong housing prices race toward record highs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.