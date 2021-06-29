Open Menu

Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate

Seven-acre Mecox Bay vacation property includes a 12K sq ft mansion

Tri-State /
Jun.June 30, 2021 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)

Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)

Eight months after selling his Southampton estate, venture capitalist Chris Burch is back in the Hamptons.

The billionaire investor and fashion mogul paid $29 million for a 12,000 square-foot home at 258 Horsemill Lane in Water Mill, according to the New York Post.

Located on seven acres with an apple orchard and rose garden, the mansion has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a guest cottage and a heated pool flanked by rows of Sycamore trees. There’s also 360 feet of water frontage on Mecox Bay, including a dock.

Burch sold his 7,000-square-foot Southampton home last October to the Cox media family for $15.5 million — about $500K above asking and nearly double what he paid for it in 2013.

He and his wife Tory Burch bought a home in Miami Beach around the same time and they plan to make that their main residence, which could help them avoid the higher tax bills associated with New York residency.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real Estatehamptons-weeklylong islandLuxury Real EstatetaxesThe Hamptonswater mill

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
The $5.3 million Brooklyn Heights house (Compass)
Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
Prices were up on Brooklyn luxury homes that found buyers last week
67 Vestry and 130 William Street (67 Vestry, 130 William)
Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
Two penthouses set records for Tribeca, FiDi last week
In the Hamptons, retailers are struggling to fill job openings as housing costs soar and the shortage of affordable rental properties persists. (iStock)
Hamptons retailers struggle to fill job openings as housing cost soars
Hamptons retailers struggle to fill job openings as housing cost soars
20 East End Avenue (StreetEasy, 20EastEnd)
Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
Upper East Side penthouse sells for $30M
Parts of the chateau date back to 1393 (Sotheby's International Realty)
Czech castle — all 59K sf of it — hits market
Czech castle — all 59K sf of it — hits market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.