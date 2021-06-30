Manhattan’s competitive luxury market hasn’t quite reached dystopian battle royale proportions, but amid increased activity and shrinking discounts, this “Hunger Games” actress walked away with an impressive score.

Patina Miller, who played Commander Paylor in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” and her venture capitalist husband, David Mars, purchased a two-family townhouse at 29 West 75th Street for $10.5 million, records show — $5 million less than what the property last traded for in 2018.

The 9,800-square-foot property was sold in 2018 to Amy Diane Connor for $15.8 million. Serhant brokers Ryan Serhant and Talia McKinney listed the property in August 2020.

The six-story home is located steps from Central Park and has 21 rooms, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Other amenities include a media room, recreation room, office, den, patio, elevator, eight fireplaces with imported 18th-century mantels and two terraces.

Off-screen, Miller is also a Broadway actress who won a Tony Award in 2013 for her leading role in the Broadway revival of “Pippin.” Mars, the co-founder and director of commercial wind farm developer Windstream Energy, is also a partner at White Owl Capital, which specializes in early-stage investments in energy and technology firms.