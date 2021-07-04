Open Menu

California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M

Dianne Feinstein and husband Richard Blumn dropped asking on 5-acre spread

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 04, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)

Dianne Feinstein, California’s senior senator, is trying to hammer out a deal for her Lake Tahoe compound.

Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum — head of Blum Capital — are asking $41 million for the nearly 5-acre compound, according to the New York Post. The property at 9115 State Highway 89 was on the market briefly last fall asking $46 million.
It’s a good time to be selling in Lake Tahoe, where the market has seen strong demand since the start of the pandemic.

Median sales price is just under $900,000, up nearly 30 percent year over year, according to Redfin. Demand among urbanites fleeing cities has contributed to that growth.

Feinstein and Blum’s compound spans three parcels on Lake Tahoe’s western shore with a main house and two guest houses, with over 10,000 square feet. Altogether the three homes have 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The property has 278 feet of frontage on the famously crystal-clear lake, a 172-foot pier, and a boat lift.

The main house was built in 1997 in a rustic lodge style with stained wood throughout the interiors, two fireplaces, a game room, and two-car garage. A wide back deck overlooks the lake.

A staircase leads down to a 2015-built guest house called the “Rubicon Pavilion” with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a stone patio and a firepit. The other guest house is called the “Carriage House” and has four bedrooms.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLake TahoeLuxury Listings

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    The Santa Fe Zorro Ranch (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)
    Jeffrey Epstein’s 8K-acre New Mexico ranch hits market
    Jeffrey Epstein’s 8K-acre New Mexico ranch hits market
    Patina Miller and husband David Mars with their Central Park house (Getty, Serhant)
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Alex Rodriguez and the Bridgehampton house (Corcoran, Getty)
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.