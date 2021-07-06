Open Menu

Nextdoor to go public in $686M SPAC deal

The hyper-local social networking company is valued at $4.3 billion

National /
Jul.July 06, 2021 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty)

Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty)

Nextdoor is the latest proptech company to try its hand at the SPAC market.

The San Francisco-based social networking service said Tuesday that it plans to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, raising $686 million and valuing the company at $4.3 billion, the New York Times reported. That’s in line with the $4 to $5 billion valuation the company was reportedly targeting when it first announced plans to go public in October.

Nextdoor will be backed primarily by Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley firm, but the SPAC also includes participation from T. Rowe Price Associates, Baron Capital Group and Dragoneer Investment Group as well as existing investors such as Tiger Global.

Founded in 2011, Nextdoor was designed as a hyper-local version of Facebook, fostering small, tight-knit social groups based on proximity, though it has faced criticism for enabling racial profiling and the spread of misinformation. The company now counts more than 275,000 “neighborhood” communities across 11 countries. It derives most of its revenue from advertising for local businesses and real estate brokers.

Read more

Nextdoor will be publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KIND.”

Over the past year, proptech companies have flocked to SPAC deals, which allows them to circumvent a traditional initial public offering and provide a potential windfall to company insiders. Recently, however, the market has recently come under increased scrutiny from the SEC.

Smartlock maker Latch is among the most recent proptech firms to go public on the SPAC market, raising $453 million.

[NYTimes] — Keith Larsen

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ProptechSPACs

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber and 126 West 22nd Street (Google Maps, Getty)
Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
Proptech firm Lemonade says condo board left sour taste in mouth
Tomo Co-Founders Carey Armstrong and Greg Schwartz (LinkedIn via Schwartz and Armstrong, Getty)
Tomo digital mortgage startup enters Texas, Washington markets
Tomo digital mortgage startup enters Texas, Washington markets
Rezi CEO Sean MItchell (Rezi, iStock)
Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
Rental platform Rezi expands into Miami
Home365 CEO Daniel Shaked Greensoil's Alan Greenberg (Daniel Shaked, Greensoil)
Proptech Home365 closes $16M in funding led by Canadian fund Greensoil
Proptech Home365 closes $16M in funding led by Canadian fund Greensoil
Side CEO Guy Gal (Side, Getty)
Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
Side nabs $50M in latest funding round
Lessen CEO Jay McKee and Fifth Wall managing partner Brendan Wallace (LinkedIn)
Proptech startup Lessen raises $35M in Series A funding
Proptech startup Lessen raises $35M in Series A funding
Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and actor Robert Downey Jr. (Getty)
Fifth Wall, Robert Downey invest in climate tech financing firm
Fifth Wall, Robert Downey invest in climate tech financing firm
Zach Aarons and Aaron Block of MetaProp
MetaProp closes $100M fund to back early-stage proptech
MetaProp closes $100M fund to back early-stage proptech
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.