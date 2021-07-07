Open Menu

These hotel markets have entered a depression

Even as travel picked up, establishments struggled, notably in NYC and Chicago

National /
Jul.July 07, 2021 11:07 AM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
These hotel markets have entered a depression

(iStock)

Some U.S. hotel markets are in such bad shape that a recession would look good.

Though leisure travel is picking up, New York City’s lodging market has entered an economic depression, according to a report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Revenue per available room, the industry’s standard measuring stick, was $95 in May, down 62 percent from $249 in May 2019.

“While some industries are starting to rebound as Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country, the U.S. hotel industry is still in a recession, with the hardest hit markets in a depression,” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, told the New York Post.

Some hotels were buoyed through the pandemic by government; California launched a huge program called Project Roomkey, and New York City rented rooms for homeless people to avoid overcrowding in shelters. But now, as the pandemic wanes, New York has begun moving thousands of people out of hotels and back into traditional temporary housing.

Read more

The landscape isn’t much better in other cities across the country. Chicago’s hotel revenues per available room dipped by 59 percent from May 2019, casting the city into a depression of its own. Los Angeles, which only qualified for a recession by the report’s standards, still saw revenues per available room drop by 27 percent. The nationwide average fared only slightly better, enduring a 22 percent slip from $91 to $69 per room.

These numbers do not take into account hotels that are closed. Many closed permanently during the pandemic.

However widespread the despair may be, there’s a silver lining in southern Florida. The Miami hotel market actually grew revenue per available room, or RevPar, by 30 percent in the past two years, making it one of just three cities in the report to post positive numbers.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel Marketnational market reportnyc market report

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter (Getty)
    Authentic Brands files for IPO amid acquisition spree
    Authentic Brands files for IPO amid acquisition spree
    Clockwise from bottom left: GFP Real Estate co-CEOs Eric Gural and Brian Steinwurtzel, Sorgente Group president Veronica Mainetti and ABS President Gregg Schenker with the Flatiron Building (GFP, Sorgente, ABS, iStock)
    Flatiron Building owners pursue sale, citing discord over renovation
    Flatiron Building owners pursue sale, citing discord over renovation
    Kushner Companies' Laurent Morali and Charlie Kushner (iStock, Getty)
    Kushner Cos. expands apartment holdings in MS, TN, VA for $400M
    Kushner Cos. expands apartment holdings in MS, TN, VA for $400M
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Starwood CEO Barry Sternlicht (Getty)
    Here’s an inside look at Extended Stay’s 62K-key portfolio
    Here’s an inside look at Extended Stay’s 62K-key portfolio
    Under Local Law 97, buildings larger than 25,000 square feet must start meeting new greenhouse-gas emission levels in 2024. (iStock)
    Owners’ chance for emissions cap break is over
    Owners’ chance for emissions cap break is over
    A rendering of Parkhill City with Joe Chetrit (Parkhill City, Getty)
    Chetrit lands $265M in financing for former Queens hospital site
    Chetrit lands $265M in financing for former Queens hospital site
    iStar's Jay Sugerman and 32 Old Slip (Getty, RXR Realty)
    iStar buys into ground under 32 Old Slip for $91M
    iStar buys into ground under 32 Old Slip for $91M
    Lumber futures tanked by more than 40 percent in June as demand eased and supply grew, lowering prices. (iStock)
    Lumber prices are splintering
    Lumber prices are splintering
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.