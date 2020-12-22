Open Menu

With Covid surging, program to house homeless in hotels gets extension

State’s Project Roomkey gets FEMA funding guaranteed

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 22, 2020 03:00 PM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

California’s program to temporarily house the homeless in hotels — which had been winding down — is getting extended as coronavirus cases surge statewide.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will continue to reimburse California’s “Project Roomkey” throughout the national declaration of emergency, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week. FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of the cost through its disaster relief fund, with the state paying the rest.

Project Roomkey has provided temporary housing to 23,000 at-risk California homeless — including thousands in Los Angeles —and those with pre-existing illnesses. At the same time, the program provided a financial boost to hotels that have been battered by the pandemic. As of Dec. 21, there were 18 Project Roomkey hotel sites in L.A. County occupied by 2,380 people, according to a county spokesperson.

But the program’s coordination has not always been smooth between federal and state agencies, and counties, local governments and nonprofit service providers. In one instance, a hotel in Downtown L.A. was receiving Project Roomkey funding despite its owner, Shenzhen New World Group, having been implicated in an elaborate pay-to-play scandal involving former L.A. City Council member Jose Huizar. Shenzhen New World and its chairman, Wei Huang, were indicted on Nov. 30 on racketeering charges.

State officials previously announced Project Roomkey was getting phased out, anticipating federal funds drying up, and as resources shifted to buying hotels that would serve as homeless shelters.

The Newsom administration, though, began changing in mid-November, announcing $62 million in emergency funding to Project Roomkey, one of several measures the state put forward as daily Covid cases began to soar and haven’t slowed down.

Now, the assurance of FEMA money “takes the uncertainty out of the [Project Roomkey] program,” said Russ Heimerich, of the state Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

An L.A. County spokesperson said the county will continue to operate Project Roomkey at least through April, though that could be extended “based on the circumstances, which include the availability of FEMA funding.”

Despite the renewal, some aid groups contracted to provide health care and meal services at Project Roomkey hotels — including the Salvation Army — are moving on. The Salvation Army said it is now focused on coordinating its efforts for a different program: “Project Homekey” In that program, the state uses federal CARES Act money to buy hotels for the homeless.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusGavin NewsomLA HomelessProject Roomkey

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Getty)

Latest blow to businesses: Covid restrictions likely to extend through holiday season

Latest blow to businesses: Covid restrictions likely to extend through holiday season
(Getty, iStock)

LA County appeals judge’s decision limiting ban on outdoor dining

LA County appeals judge’s decision limiting ban on outdoor dining
The Georgian at 1415 Ocean Avenue and The Viceroy at 9291 Burton Way (Google Maps)

An inhospitable market? LA’s biggest hotel sales plunge in 2020

An inhospitable market? LA’s biggest hotel sales plunge in 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

LA’s outdoor dining ban stands despite judge’s harsh rebuke

LA’s outdoor dining ban stands despite judge’s harsh rebuke
Dr. Barbara Ferrer (Getty, iStock)

Judge tentatively strikes down LA County outdoor dining ban

Judge tentatively strikes down LA County outdoor dining ban
Ventura County Executive Officer Mike Powers (iStock, Ventura)

Breaking away: 3 counties look part from SoCal stay-at-home order

Breaking away: 3 counties look part from SoCal stay-at-home order
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

Stay-at-home order deals another blow to SoCal businesses

Stay-at-home order deals another blow to SoCal businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)

State’s new Covid restrictions target in-person shopping

State’s new Covid restrictions target in-person shopping
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.