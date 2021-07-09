Open Menu

Paul McCartney’s brother-in-law drops $27M on UES penthouse

Apollo Investment Corp. chairman John Hannan sold the co-op in June

New York /
Jul.July 09, 2021 03:30 PM
By Cordilia James | Research By Orion Jones
1133 Fifth Avenue with John and Jodie Eastman (Google Maps, Getty/Patrick McMullan)

Money can’t buy love, but for one former attorney to the Beatles, it can buy a ritzy penthouse overlooking Central Park.

John Eastman, an entertainment lawyer and brother of Paul McCartney’s first wife, Linda, nabbed a Carnegie Hill co-op for $26.5 million, property records show.

Eastman purchased the unit at 1133 Fifth Avenue in June. The sellers were John Hannan, chairman of Apollo Investment Corporation, and his wife, Judith.

The building was completed in 1928 from plans by famed Beaux-Arts architect Emery Roth, who designed 11-room apartments on each floor, according to an archived report by the New York Times on the building’s co-op conversion in the 1940s. Boasting views clear across Central Park, units in the building have no flip tax, according to a StreetEasy listing.

Few other details about the co-op are publicly available. Eastman and Apollo Investment Corporation were not immediately available for comment. The managing agent of the building declined to share information about the unit.

For years, Eastman was caught in a family spat over the estate of his father, Lee Eastman, who represented McCartney during the breakup of the Beatles. Lee’s estate and corporate holdings and real estate were valued at more than $300 million, the New York Times reported in 2007.

