Steven Seagal sells bulletproof Arizona compound for $3.6M

Filmmaker gets more than asking price for property in guard-gated community

Jul.July 11, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Steven Seagal and the compound in Scottsdale, Arizona (Getty, Redfin)

Filmmaker and martial artist Steven Seagal has sold his high-security compound in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $3.55 million.

The 12-acre hillside property features a 9,000-square-foot home with bulletproof, floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views, according to the Los Angeles Times. On top of that, it’s part of the Carefree Ranch Homesteads guard-gated community.

The property sold for $150,000 above Seagal’s asking price and about a half a million dollars more than he paid for it in 2010. Seagal first listed the property in 2012 and had it on and off the market before the recent sale.

The two-story home has stone pillars throughout and polished stone floors. The second floor boasts ample patio space, including a terrace with an infinity pool outside the living room and kitchen.

Amenities include a movie theater. There are four bedrooms and a one-bedroom guest house.

The 69-year-old Michigan native has appeared in more than 50 movies, about three dozen of which he produced. His last film was 2019’s Beyond the Law. In recent years, several women have accused Seagal of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The State of California put Seagal on its list of top delinquent taxpayers this year, alleging he owes more than $216,000 in personal income taxes, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Last year, Seagal agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission around $314,000 in penalties for failing to disclose $1 million in compensation for endorsing a digital currency called Bitcoiin2Gen.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch




