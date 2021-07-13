Open Menu

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood makes rival bid for Monmouth Real Estate

Offer could disrupt earlier deal for Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth to acquire the REIT

National /
Jul.July 13, 2021 09:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty)

Sam Zell of Equity Commonwealth and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group (Getty)

Two months after Monmouth Real Estate Investment reached a deal to be acquired by Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth, Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group is jumping into the ring with its own rival offer.

Starwood provided an unsolicited bid to acquire Monmouth, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. The real estate investment trust confirmed it received an all-cash takeover offer from a large “private investment firm” for $18.70 per share. It did not disclose the buyer’s identity.

Read more

The deal could lead to a bidding war between two industry titans to take control of the industrial real estate-focused Monmouth, which is based in Holmdel, New Jersey. Sternlicht’s Starwood, as the rival bidder, was part of a review process earlier this year that led to Monmouth’s sale to Equity Commonwealth.

Monmouth could be on the hook for a $62 million termination fee, Bloomberg reported, if it abandons the original all-stock deal, which valued it at $3.4 billion. The terms of that deal would see Monmouth’s investors receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth for each Monmouth share they own.

The real estate firm said its board is evaluating Starwood’s offer.

[Bloomberg] — Keith Larsen




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatesam zellStarwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ROX Financial president Anthony Moro (Getty, iStock)
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    Single Amazon warehouse to file for IPO
    (Getty)
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    Bulk warehouse rent surges 13% in a year as industrial boom powers on
    520-530 West 25th Street and Feil Organization CEO Jeffrey Feil (Google Maps)
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    Feil Org leases 18K sf in Chelsea to expanding Petzel Gallery
    The Astor Place Kmart location (Google Maps)
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    Attention Kmart shoppers: Last Manhattan store is closed
    Maefield CEO Mark Siffin with 20 Times Square (20 Times Square)
    Construction firm seeks $22M for unpaid work at 20 Times Square
    Construction firm seeks $22M for unpaid work at 20 Times Square
    Vornado chairman Steven Roth and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, iStock)
    Vornado, SL Green CEOs pocket dividends on shares they don’t own
    Vornado, SL Green CEOs pocket dividends on shares they don’t own
    525 Lexington Avenue and Ben Ashkenazy (Photos via Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Court rules Ashkenazy must pay share of $135M Marriott loan
    Court rules Ashkenazy must pay share of $135M Marriott loan
    60 Sloane Avenue in London (Metrus)
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    Cardinal, broker indicted in real estate deal that cost Vatican millions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.